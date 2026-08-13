

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - South Korean-Japanese video game developer Nexon Co., Ltd. (7NX.F, 3659.T), while reporting higher first-half results, on Thursday issued nine-month outlook.



For the nine months ending September 30, Nexon expects profit attributable to owners of parent in the range of ¥105.088 billion to ¥112.505 billion, representing a growth of 29.4 percent to 38.6 percent year-over-year. Basic earnings per share would be in the range of ¥133.58 to ¥143.00.



Operating profit is projected in the range of ¥112.052 billion to ¥121.716 billion, in between a drop of 4.1 percent to a growth of 4.2 percent year-over-year.



Consolidated revenue would be in the range of ¥394.042 billion to ¥406.746 billion, up 12.1 percent to 15.7 percent from last year.



In the first half, Nexon's attributable profit totaled ¥86.864 billion or ¥109.67 per share, a growth of 101.9 percent from ¥43.030 billion or ¥52.93 per share last year.



Operating profit was ¥89.447 billion, up 12.8 percent from the prior year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.4 percent to ¥273.310 billion from ¥232.784 billion last year.



In Japan, the shares closed Thursday's trading at ¥2,521.50, down 0.20 percent.



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