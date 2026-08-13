LG INSTAVIEW REFRIGERATOR SURPASSES 5.3 MILLION IN GLOBAL SALES

LG's InstaView Refrigerator Innovation Continues to Redefine the Kitchen Experience in the UAE

News Summary

LG Electronics' InstaView refrigerator celebrates the 10th anniversary of its 2016 launch by exceeding 5.3 million units in cumulative global sales.

In the UAE, LG offers a wide range of InstaView refrigerators across multiple designs and capacities, catering to diverse household needs and modern kitchen lifestyles.

LG's iconic 'Knock Twice, See Inside' feature broke convention, offering a blend of user convenience, energy efficiency and aesthetic value that set a new industry standard.

LG InstaView refrigerators continue to gain traction worldwide, leading the refrigerator category in North America while seeing significant growth across Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Over the past decade, LG InstaView refrigerator has won numerous prestigious design and innovation awards, including Red Dot, iF, IDEA and CES.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics' (LG) InstaView refrigerator, which allows users to see inside without opening the door, has reached a major milestone on its 10th anniversary, surpassing 5.3 million units in cumulative global sales since its 2016 launch.

The milestone reflects a decade of continuous innovation that has transformed the refrigerator into a smarter, more intuitive appliance. In the UAE, LG continues to meet growing demand for premium home appliances through its extensive InstaView refrigerator portfolio, offering consumers a variety of designs and capacities to suit different lifestyles, household sizes and kitchen spaces.

Trusted by Consumers Around the World

Since launching the LG InstaView refrigerator in 2016, LG has sold a remarkable 5.3 million units - equivalent to selling roughly one unit every minute.

LG InstaView refrigerator has seen strong customer demand globally, with North America representing its strongest market and accounting for about 30 percent of cumulative sales to date. In Europe, InstaView refrigerator has also been well received by consumers who place high value on energy efficiency, sustainability and food preservation performance. Sales are also steadily rising in Asia and Latin America, driven by growing demand for premium appliances.

In the UAE, LG's InstaView refrigerator lineup includes French Door, Side-by-Side and Multi Door models in a range of capacities, enabling consumers to choose the refrigerator that best fits their homes and everyday needs. Across the lineup, selected models combine the signature InstaView technology with LG innovations such as Door-in-Door, LinearCooling, DoorCooling+, Hygiene FRESH+, ThinQ connectivity and Smart Inverter Compressor technology to deliver enhanced convenience and food preservation.

An Innovation That Redefined the Refrigerator

InstaView redefined how consumers interact with their refrigerators by allowing them to see inside without opening the door. This feature allows users to check the fridge's contents without opening the door and helps reduce unnecessary cold-air loss associated with frequent door opening. Over the past decade, its innovation has been recognized by international media and honored with numerous accolades from major global design and innovation awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award, IDEA and the CES Innovation Award.

From Functional Benefit to Lifestyle Value

LG's analysis of global customer reviews shows that consumer appreciation for the InstaView refrigerator and its eponymous feature has evolved over time, shifting from an initial focus on the functional benefits to the overall sense of satisfaction that it provides. While early feedback centered on the convenience of knocking twice to see inside and the reduction of cold-air loss, more recent reviews increasingly highlight InstaView's refined design and the enjoyment it brings to everyday kitchen use.

This evolution is also reflected in the UAE, where consumers are increasingly seeking home appliances that combine premium aesthetics with practical innovation. LG's broad InstaView refrigerator portfolio offers a choice of configurations and capacities designed to complement modern kitchens while supporting fresher food storage and greater everyday convenience.

"For a decade now, LG InstaView refrigerator has stood as a testament to our leadership in the home appliance market and to our deep understanding of customers' lifestyles," said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "This milestone reflects our success in creating not just an innovative feature, but a more convenient and enjoyable kitchen experience. Building on our advanced AI, refrigeration and food preservation technologies, we will continue to lead the evolution of the kitchen experience with customer-centric innovations."

About LG Electronics Home Solution Company

The LG Home Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/.

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