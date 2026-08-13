Golar LNG Limited Interim results for the period ended June 30, 2026

Second Quarter financial summary

(in thousands of $) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 ,

Change YTD

2026 YTD

2025 ,

Change Net income attributable to Golar LNG Ltd 38,265 15,639 145% 121,843 23,836 411% Total operating revenues 130,479 75,673 72% 268,033 138,175 94% Adjusted EBITDA 1 127,365 49,255 159% 232,941 90,191 158% Golar's share of contractual debt 1 2,681,568 2,048,873 31% 2,681,568 2,048,873 31%

Recent highlights

Golar LNG Limited ("Golar" or "the Company") reports Q2 2026 net income attributable to Golar of $38 million inclusive of $29 million of non-cash items1, Adjusted EBITDA1 of $127 million and Total Golar Cash1 of $908 million, before the recently announced Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF").

Final Investment Decision for 4th FLNG: Signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC") contract with Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Limited ("CIMC Raffles") for a 3.5 MTPA MKII unit with a fully delivered cost of approximately $2.45 billion and improved payment terms compared to the FLNG Esperanza. The unit will be the world's earliest available FLNG capacity, with expected delivery by year end 2029. As part of the EPC an option for an incremental FLNG order is included.

Entered into Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Seatrium Energy (Americas) Pte Ltd ("Seatrium") securing a yard slot for potential incremental MKI or MKII order.

Closed $600 million senior secured RCF with consortium of banks including ABN AMRO, Citibank, Danske Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

FLNG Hilli: Ended its 8-year contract in Cameroon with a 100% economic uptime since start-up, offloading 156 cargoes; currently repositioning to Singapore for modifications ahead of next 20-year contract commencing 2027.

Ended its 8-year contract in Cameroon with a 100% economic uptime since start-up, offloading 156 cargoes; currently repositioning to Singapore for modifications ahead of next 20-year contract commencing 2027. FLNG Gimi: Strong operational performance, overproduced 15% compared to contractual committed volume.

SESA officially named MKII under construction the FLNG Esperanza.

FLNG Esperanza: Construction on time and on budget.

Construction on time and on budget. Southern Energy S.A. ("SESA") has received strong interest from offtakers for sale of production volume. San Matías Pipeline S.A. ("SMP") awarded EPC contract for construction of ~ 500km pipeline.

Concluded legacy Operation and Maintain ("O&M") contract in respect of the FSRU Italis LNG (former Golar Tundra)-

Declared dividend of $0.25 per share for the quarter, payable on September 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 24, 2026. 102.1 million shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026.

CEO Comment

"We are pleased to announce the ordering of Golar's 4th FLNG. We believe this order, combining the world's earliest available FLNG delivery and Golar's operational track record, is well positioned to provide prospective clients with an attractive gas monetization solution, whilst driving value for Golar. This order strengthens Golar's position as the market leading owner of FLNGs, increasing our controlled liquefaction capacity by 41% to above 12 MTPA, with potential to increase our earnings potential by ~50% if chartered at similar terms to its sister vessel the FLNG Esperanza-

Operationally we are very pleased to have completed Hilli's initial contract with a market leading 100% uptime throughout the 8-year contract. We would like to thank our project partners SNH and Perenco for the solid cooperation and we are motivated to hopefully work together again on gas monetization projects in Cameroon in the future. We are also very pleased with the operational performance of the FLNG Gimi, producing 15% above contracted capacity during warmer ambient temperatures in summer months in Mauritania and Senegal. We look forward to getting to start-up of operations in Argentina once FLNG Hilli has conducted modification works in Singapore and FLNG Esperanza has completed her conversion. Both projects remain on time and on budget."

Summary and review of financial results

Business Performance (3)

2026 2025 Apr-Jun Jan-Mar Apr - Jun (in thousands of $) Total Total Total Net income 55,835 101,804 30,779 Income tax expense 1,724 923 439 Net income before income taxes 57,559 102,727 31,218 Depreciation and amortization 14,249 16,305 12,206 Unrealized loss/(gain) on oil and gas derivative instruments 38,126 (33,501) 34,816 Other non-operating loss/(income) 2,656 (3,314) (29,981) Interest income (9,118) (10,319) (5,823) Interest expense, net 22,169 24,380 - (Gains)/losses on derivative instruments, net (6,888) (3,587) 3,843 Other financial items, net 1,457 1,409 973 Net income from equity method investments (3,395) 1,213 (78) Sales-type lease receivable in excess of interest income 1 10,550 10,263 2,081 Adjusted EBITDA 1 127,365 105,576 49,255

2026 Apr-Jun (in thousands of $) FLNG Corporate and other Total Segment Reporting Elimination Consolidated Reporting Liquefaction services revenue 55,565 - 55,565 - 55,565 Sales-type lease revenue 48,349 - 48,349 - 48,349 Vessel management fees and other revenues 25,329 1,236 26,565 - 26,565 Vessel operating expenses (41,387) (779) (42,166) - (42,166) Administrative expenses (95) (9,217) (9,312) - (9,312) Project development expenses (1,719) (89) (1,808) - (1,808) Realized gain on oil and gas derivative instruments (2) 37,359 - 37,359 - 37,359 Other operating income/(loss) 2,329 (66) 2,263 - 2,263 Sales-type lease receivable in excess of interest income 1 10,550 - 10,550 (10,550) - Adjusted EBITDA 1 136,280 (8,915) 127,365 (10,550) 116,815

2026 Jan-Mar (in thousands of $) FLNG Corporate and other Total Segment Reporting Elimination Consolidated Reporting Liquefaction services revenue 56,222 - 56,222 - 56,222 Sales-type lease revenue 49,977 - 49,977 - 49,977 Vessel management fees and other revenues 25,628 5,727 31,355 - 31,355 Vessel operating expenses (36,662) (2,070) (38,732) - (38,732) Administrative expenses (347) (12,338) (12,685) - (12,685) Project development expenses (2,759) 87 (2,672) - (2,672) Realized gain on oil and gas derivative instruments (2) 9,683 - 9,683 - 9,683 Other operating income/(loss) 2,425 (260) 2,165 - 2,165 Sales-type lease receivable in excess of interest income 1 10,263 - 10,263 (10,263) - Adjusted EBITDA 1 114,430 (8,854) 105,576 (10,263) 95,313

2025 Apr-Jun (in thousands of $) FLNG Corporate and other Total Segment Reporting Elimination Consolidated Reporting Liquefaction services revenue 56,512 - 56,512 - 56,512 Sales-type lease revenue 8,219 - 8,219 - 8,219 Vessel management fees and other revenues 4,381 6,561 10,942 - 10,942 Vessel operating expenses (26,472) (5,795) (32,267) - (32,267) Administrative expenses (60) (6,412) (6,472) - (6,472) Project development expenses (4,162) (1,607) (5,769) - (5,769) Realized gain on oil and gas derivative instruments (2) 16,234 - 16,234 - 16,234 Other operating loss - (225) (225) - (225) Sales-type lease receivable in excess of interest income 1 2,081 - 2,081 (2,081) - Adjusted EBITDA 1 56,733 (7,478) 49,255 (2,081) 47,174

(2) The line item "Realized and unrealized gain/(loss) on oil and gas derivative instruments" in the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations relates to income from the FLNG Hilli Liquefaction Tolling Agreement ("LTA") and the natural gas derivative which is split into: "Realized gain on oil and gas derivative instruments" and "Unrealized (loss)/gain on oil and gas derivative instruments".

Golar reports today Q2 2026 net income of $56 million, before non-controlling interests, inclusive of $29 million of non-cash items1. Adjusted EBITDA1 at $127 million for Q2 2026 was $21 million higher than Q1 2026. Higher realized gains on oil and gas derivative instruments, partially offset by lower overproduction-related earnings and reimbursements in relation to FLNG Gimi and reduced management fees net of related operating costs for the Italis LNG account for most of the increase.

The $29 million of Q2 2026 non-cash items1 is comprised of:

TTF and Brent oil linked derivative instruments' unrealized mark-to-market ("MTM") losses of $38 million;

$7 million MTM gain on interest rate swaps; and a

$2 million gain on sale of non-core investments.

During Q2 2026, we recognized a total of $37 million of realized gains on FLNG Hilli's oil and gas derivative instruments, comprised of a:

$26 million realized gain on the Brent oil linked derivative instrument; and a

$11 million realized gain in respect of fees for the TTF linked production.

A total of $38 million of unrealized non-cash items1 in relation to FLNG Hilli's oil and gas derivative assets, with corresponding changes in fair value in its constituent parts have been recognized on our unaudited Q2 2026 consolidated statement of operations as follows:

$26 million loss on the Brent oil linked derivative asset; and a

$12 million loss on the TTF linked natural gas derivative asset.

Corporate/Other

Operating revenues and costs under corporate and other items in Q2 2026 are attributable to the Italis LNG FSRU O&M agreement that concluded on April 15, 2026.

Balance sheet and liquidity

Total Golar Cash1 as of June 30, 2026, was $0.9 billion. Golar's share of Contractual Debt1 as of June 30, 2026, is $2.7 billion. After deducting Total Golar Cash1 from Golar's share of Contractual Debt1, the net debt position as of Q2 2026 amounted to $1.8 billion.

Asset under development of $1.4 billion relates to the FLNG Esperanza conversion project that will serve a 20-year contract in Argentina. This has been fully equity funded to date. In August 2026, we closed a new $600 million RCF, secured by FLNG Esperanza, with a syndicate of banks. The RCF has a tenor of 18 months from October 1, 2026. Interest will be incurred on drawn amounts under the RCF at 3-month SOFR plus a margin of 3.00% p.a. We continue to progress negotiations on a long term senior secured debt facility with expected closing within 2027. Equity released from the RCF and any subsequent long-term asset level financing is intended to be directed towards FLNG growth projects.

Recent key financial transactions and updates

On August 12, 2026, Golar signed an EPC agreement with CIMC Raffles for a second 3.5 MTPA MKII FLNG. The total budget for this FLNG is estimated at $2.45 billion inclusive of previously ordered compressors and gas turbines, the conversion vessel, yard supervision, spares, crew training, contingencies, initial bunker supply, voyage related costs to deliver the FLNG to its operational site and commissioning. The EPC contract also includes an option for an incremental MKII FLNG.

Golar has also entered into a LOI with Seatrium securing incremental FLNG yard capacity for a MKI or MKII FLNG.

To secure attractive delivery dates for potential incremental FLNG orders Golar has secured long lead equipment reservation slots and is advancing discussions for incremental LNGC conversion candidates.

Liquefaction projects overview

In aggregate, across FLNG Hilli and FLNG Gimi, we have 5.1 MTPA of liquefaction capacity on the water, 3.5 MTPA currently under conversion and a recently executed EPC contract for a further 3.5 MTPA. At over 12 MTPA in total, this makes Golar the world's largest owner of FLNG capacity.

FLNG Hilli

Maintained leading operational track record, offloading her 156th and final Cameroonian cargo on July 27, 2026. Immediately thereafter cold boxes were warmed up, liquefaction trains were shut down, gas was purged from the inlet riser, tow lines were connected, umbilicals and mooring chains were disconnected and remaining equipment was secured. On August 4, 2026, and assisted by two tugs, the vessel departed Cameroonian waters for Seatrium's Singapore shipyard where upgrades and life extension work will be carried out.

Of the $350 million budget for upgrade costs, positioning, operating costs, fuel and insurance during the period between August 2026 and the expected Commercial Operations Date ("COD") for her 20-year contract in Argentina commencing H2 2027, $71 million has been spent as of June 30, 2026.

Key commercial terms for FLNG Hilli's 20-year agreement with SESA in Argentina include Adjusted EBITDA1 to Golar of $285 million per year, with an additional commodity linked FLNG tariff component of 25% of Free on Board ("FOB") prices in excess of $8/MMBtu. This will add approximately $30 million of potential annual upside to Golar for every US dollar the achieved FOB price is above the reference LNG price of $8/MMBtu. The FLNG tariff will also be inflation adjusted at 30% of US CPI from year six (inclusive).

There is significant potential for liquidity to be released through debt refinancing alternatives for FLNG Hilli on the back of our current sale and leaseback contractual debt1 of $493 million against an Adjusted EBITDA backlog1 of $5.7 billion. We are advancing refinancing alternatives to free up liquidity and enhance equity returns for our FLNG Hilli ownership, including a potential upsizing of the current sale and leaseback facility.

FLNG Gimi

FLNG Gimi has offloaded 41 cargoes and production remains ahead of schedule. Reflecting this, the Q2 2026 invoiced day rate was 15% above the contractual day rate. During the quarter the FLNG also completed its first full year of commercial operations. Production exceeded the contractual annual target and retainage improved further to market leading liquefaction levels, providing more LNG output for our clients. Liquefaction performance is sensitive to ambient conditions and will likely be lower in the summer months comprising Q3, before improving as the weather cools into winter. We expect FLNG Gimi to produce above her contracted volumes on an annual average basis.

Golar owns 70% of FLNG Gimi, and the Company's expected share of the net earnings backlog1, excluding any over-production-related earnings, for the remaining 19-year contract duration is expected to be approximately $2.9 billion.

The Company continues to develop value enhancing initiatives for the GTA project to further improve the project's unit economics.

Of the $1.2 billion Gimi debt facility, $1.16 billion is outstanding as of June 30, 2026.

FLNG Esperanza

Conversion work on the 3.5 MTPA FLNG Esperanza at CIMC Raffles yard remains on schedule and on budget. Over 15 million work hours have been performed and the midsection that will house the liquefaction units is now complete. Ahead of topside equipment installation, this 85-metre by 62-metre structure will be inserted between the existing bow and stern sections of the Moss-type vessel which has been sliced in half. Upon completion in Q4 2027, the FLNG will then sail to Argentina with contract start-up scheduled for H2 2028. Including capitalized interest, Golar has invested $1.4 billion to date, all equity funded.

The contract for FLNG Esperanza with SESA is expected to deliver $8 billion of Adjusted EBITDA backlog1 over 20 years, equivalent to $400 million in annual Adjusted EBITDA1 to Golar, before commodity exposure and inflationary adjustments. The commodity linked tariff component will add approximately $40 million of potential annual upside to Golar for every US dollar the achieved FOB price is above the reference LNG price of $8/MMBtu. Current spot LNG prices are more than twice this threshold. FLNG Esperanza will be deployed in the Gulf of San Matías, offshore Argentina, where it will operate in proximity to FLNG Hilli. Similar to FLNG Hilli, the FLNG tariff will be inflation adjusted at 30% of US CPI from year six (inclusive).

Southern Energy S.A.

SESA is a company formed to enable LNG exports from Argentina. SESA is owned by a consortium of leading Argentinian gas producers including Pan American Energy (30%), YPF (25%), Pampa Energia (20%), Harbour Energy (15%) and Golar (10%).

Golar's 10% ownership of SESA provides additional commodity exposure. Once both FLNG Hilli and Esperanza are operational in Argentina, the 10% equity stake equates to additional commodity exposure to Golar for every US dollar/MMBtu change in achieved FOB prices above or below SESA's cash break even. Combined with the commodity exposure in the FLNG contracts, Golar's total commodity exposure for the two Argentinian FLNG contracts and through our ownership in SESA is up to $100 million for every $1 the FOB price is above $8/MMBtu, with a downside of approximately $28 million for every $1 the FOB price is below SESA's cash break even.

Building on the executed 8-year agreement with Securing Energy for Europe ("SEFE") to sell 2 million tonnes of LNG per annum, a bidding process to sell further LNG volumes has been initiated. Proposals received by SESA indicate strong offtaker interest.

San Matías Pipeline S.A. ("SMP"), the project company responsible for the construction and operation of the ~500km dedicated gas pipeline to facilitate year-round operations of both FLNG Hilli and FLNG Esperanza in Argentina has made good progress. During the quarter, EPC's for both the pipeline and the compressor plant were awarded. Qualification for the Incentive Regime for Large Investments ("RIGI") was secured and approval of an Environmental Impact Assessment from the Neuquén and Rio Negro provinces is now in hand. Pipeline financing discussions are at an advanced stage and expected to close in Q3 2026. Golar has a 10% interest in SMP.

FLNG Four: 3.5 MTPA MKII conversion

In July 2026, ahead of the recently signed EPC contract with CIMC Raffles, and included in the $2.45 billion total budget, Golar utilized previously agreed reservation slots for key long lead items including refrigerant gas compressors and gas turbines. Securing these items allows for yard delivery of the FLNG by year end 2029, making it the earliest available FLNG capacity globally. A donor vessel for the conversion project has been secured.

FLNG business development

Development of long-term charter interest for our FLNG growth pipeline is advancing, with detailed negotiations with prospective clients. Geopolitical disruption to key LNG suppliers drives focus on time to market, energy security and geographical diversification of LNG supply. With our 4th FLNG confirmed for 2029 delivery we now offer the world's earliest available FLNG capacity. Further options for incremental FLNG units at both CIMC Raffles and Seatrium enables scalability and continued commercial development with multiple interested charterparties that seek proven operations, efficient time to market and the flexibility FLNG deployment offers. We continue to target long-term charters for monetization of attractive gas reserves. Ongoing discussions have economics in line with our latest announced charter contracts, with adjustments catering for geographical and project characteristics. Increasing adoption of FLNGs globally has increased the geographical opportunity set.

Investor conference call and webcast

We will host a conference call to discuss our financial and operating results for the second quarter 2026 on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 8 a.m. Eastern time / 7 a.m. Central time / 1 p.m. London time / 2 p.m. Oslo time. A listen-only webcast of the call and an accompanying slide presentation may be accessed through our website at www.golarlng.com. Following the call, a recording will be made available on our website.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) is a LNG infrastructure company. Through its 80-year history, the company has pioneered maritime LNG infrastructure including the world's first Floating LNG liquefaction terminal (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) projects based on the conversion of existing LNG carriers. Today Golar is a focused FLNG company, and the only proven provider of FLNG as a service. Golar owns the world's largest fleet of FLNG units by annual liquefaction capacity, with a market leading operational track record.

Non-GAAP measures

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (US GAAP), this earnings release and the associated investor presentation contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures which are included in the table below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business and measuring our performance.

This report also contains certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures for which we are unable to provide a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because certain information needed to reconcile those non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is dependent on future events some of which are outside of our control, such as oil and gas prices and exchange rates, as such items may be significant. Non-GAAP measures in respect of future events which cannot be reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are calculated in a manner which is consistent with the accounting policies applied to Golar's unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not uniformly defined by all companies and may not be comparable with similarly titled measures and disclosures used by other companies. The reconciliations as at June 30, 2026 and for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Non-GAAP measure Closest equivalent US GAAP measure Adjustments to reconcile to primary financial statements prepared under US GAAP Rationale for adjustments Performance measures Adjusted

EBITDA Net income/(loss) +/- Income taxes

+ Depreciation and amortization

+ Impairment of long-lived assets

+/- Unrealized (gain)/loss on oil and gas derivative instruments

+/- Other non-operating (income)/losses

+/- Net financial (income)/expense

+/- Net (income)/losses from equity method investments

+/- Net loss/(income) from discontinued operations

+ Sales-type lease receivable in excess of interest income



Increases the comparability of total business performance from period to period and against the performance of other companies by excluding the results of our equity investments, removing the impact of unrealized movements on embedded derivatives, depreciation, impairment charge, financing costs, tax items, discontinued operations and including sales-type lease receivable in excess of interest income.



Liquidity measures1 Contractual

debt Total debt (current and non-current), net of deferred financing costs +/-Variable Interest Entity ("VIE") consolidation adjustments

+/-Deferred financing costs



During the year, we consolidate a lessor VIE for our Hilli sale and leaseback facility. This means that on consolidation, our contractual debt is eliminated and replaced with the lessor VIE debt.



Contractual debt represents our debt obligations under our various financing arrangements before consolidating the lessor VIE.



The measure enables investors and users of our financial statements to assess our liquidity, identify the split of our debt (current and non-current) based on our underlying contractual obligations and aid comparability with our competitors.







Total Golar cash Golar cash based on GAAP measures:



+ Cash and cash equivalents



+ Restricted cash (current and non-current) -VIE restricted cash We consolidate a lessor VIE for our sale and leaseback facility. This means that on consolidation, we include restricted cash held by the lessor VIE.



Total Golar Cash represents our cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (current and non-current) before consolidating the lessor VIE.



Management believes that this measure enables investors and users of our financial statements to assess our liquidity and aids comparability with our competitors.







Adjusted interest expense Interest expense, net +/-Variable Interest Entity ("VIE") consolidation adjustments

+Capitalized deemed interest

-Deferred financing costs amortization During the year, we consolidate a lessor VIE for our Hilli sale and leaseback facility. This means that on consolidation, our contractual debt interest expense is eliminated and replaced with the lessor VIE debt interest expense.



Adjusted interest expense removes the effects of VIE consolidation, adjusted for capitalized deemed interest on qualifying assets and deferred financing costs amortization.



Management believes this measure provides useful supplemental information to investors by enhancing period-over-period and peer comparability and facilitating an assessment of our capital structure.









(1) Please refer to reconciliation below for Golar's share of contractual debt

Adjusted EBITDA backlog: This is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents the share of contracted fee income for executed contracts less forecasted operating expenses for these contracts/agreements. Adjusted EBITDA backlog should not be considered as an alternative to net income / (loss) or any other measure of our financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Non-cash items: Non-cash items comprised of impairment of long-lived assets, release of prior year contract underutilization liability, mark-to-market ("MTM") movements on our TTF and Brent oil linked derivatives, listed equity securities and interest rate swaps ("IRS") which relate to the unrealized component of the gains/(losses) on oil and gas derivative instruments, unrealized MTM (losses)/gains on investment in listed equity securities, gains on derivative instruments, net, gain/(loss) on debt extinguishment and gains/(losses) on disposals of investments.

Sales-type lease receivable in excess of interest income: Sales-type lease receivable in excess of interest income represents the lease receivable principal amortization component of the total amounts invoiced under the FLNG Gimi sales-type lease which commenced in June 2025. We included the total invoiced amounts comprising both interest income and principal repayment in our FLNG Adjusted EBITDA to reflect the total cash earnings and economic performance of the FLNG Gimi. This amount is eliminated from the unaudited consolidated statement of operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Abbreviations used:

FLNG: Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas vessel

FSRU: Floating Storage and Regasification Unit

MMBtu: Million British Thermal Units

MTPA: Million Tons Per Annum

Reconciliations - Liquidity Measures

Total Golar Cash

(in thousands of $) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents 870,474 1,151,221 783,427 Restricted cash (current and non-current) 37,987 64,196 123,874 Less: VIE restricted cash (33) (11,429) (16,466) Total Golar Cash 908,428 1,203,988 890,835

Contractual Debt

(in thousands of $) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 Total debt (current and non-current) net of deferred financing costs 2,675,419 2,758,024 1,948,455 VIE consolidation adjustments 312,611 283,886 261,444 Deferred financing costs 42,288 47,013 31,474 Total Contractual Debt 3,030,318 3,088,923 2,241,373 Less: Keppel's share of the Gimi debt (348,750) (360,000) (192,500) Golar's share of Contractual Debt 2,681,568 2,728,923 2,048,873

Please see Appendix A for the repayment profile for Golar's Contractual Debt.

Adjusted interest expense

2026 2026 2025 (in thousands of $) Apr-Jun Jan-Mar Apr-Jun Interest expense, net 22,169 24,381 - Capitalized deemed interest on qualifying assets 20,921 19,341 17,740 VIE consolidation adjustments (1) 6,695 6,614 6,628 Deferred financing costs (2,355) (2,370) (1,112) Adjusted interest expense 47,430 47,966 23,256 Less: Keppel's share of the Gimi debt interest expense (5,481) (5,637) (4,195) Golar's share of adjusted interest expense 41,949 42,329 19,061

(1) This represents the difference between the VIE debt and our contractual debt

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management's current expectations, estimates and projections about its operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities and events that will, should, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Words such as "if," "subject to," "believe," "assuming," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect," "could," "would," "predict," "propose," "continue," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless legally required, Golar undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to:

our ability to fulfill our obligations under our commercial agreements, including the 20-year Lease and Operate Agreement (the "LOA") for the FLNG Gimi ("FLNG Gimi");

our ability to perform under our agreements with Southern Energy S.A. ("SESA") for the deployment of FLNG Hilli ("FLNG Hilli") and FLNG Esperanza ("FLNG Esperanza") in Argentina, including the timely completion of redeployment, conversion and commissioning activities, as well as SESA's ability to meet its commitments to us;

our ability to complete the FLNG Esperanza conversion and FLNG Hilli refurbishment in a timely manner and within budget;

that an attractive deployment opportunity, or any of the opportunities under discussion for our second 3.5 MTPA MKII-design FLNG unit ("fourth FLNG" or "FLNG four"), will be converted into a suitable contract. Failure to do this in a timely manner or at all could expose us to losses on our investment in the long-lead item payments to date, as well as to termination fees. Assuming a satisfactory contract is secured, changes in project capital expenditures, foreign exchange and commodity price volatility could have a material impact on the expected magnitude and timing of our return on investment;

our ability to obtain additional financing or refinance existing debt on acceptable terms or at all;

any failure of shipyards to comply with work standards, project schedules, performance specifications or agreed prices;

an increase in tax liabilities in the jurisdictions where we are currently operating, have previously operated or expect to operate;

the outcome and timing of the Company's strategic review process, including the possibility that the review may not result in any transaction, strategic alternative, or other outcome; the potential for disruption to operations, commercial activities, financings or relationships during the review process; the ability to identify and execute transactions or structural alternatives that enhance shareholder value or accelerate the FLNG growth pipeline; market, regulatory, financing, and counterparty conditions affecting any potential transaction; and costs, opportunity costs, management distraction, or other uncertainties associated with the process;

global economic trends, competition, and geopolitical risks, including actions by the U.S. government, trade tensions or conflicts such as those between the U.S. and China or the U.S. and Iran, related sanctions, and the potential effects of any Russia-Ukraine or U.S.-Iran peace settlement on liquefied natural gas ("LNG") supply and demand;

continuing volatility in the global financial markets, including commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, interest rates and global trade policy;

changes in general domestic and international political conditions, particularly where we operate, or where we seek to operate;

changes in our ability to retrofit vessels as FLNGs, including the availability of donor vessels to purchase, lead times for critical components and the time it takes to build new vessels;

any material decline or prolonged weakness in tolling rates for FLNGs;

any failure of our contract counterparties to comply with their agreements with us or other key project stakeholders;

continuing uncertainty resulting from potential future claims from our counterparties of purported force majeure under contractual arrangements, including our future projects and other contracts to which we are a party;

our ability to close potential future transactions in relation to equity interests in our vessels or to monetize our remaining investments on a timely basis or at all;

increases in operating costs as a result of inflation or trade policy, including salaries and wages, insurance, crew and related costs, repairs and maintenance and spares;

claims made or losses incurred in connection with our continuing obligations;

the ability of certain parties to meet their respective obligations to us, including indemnification obligations;

changes to rules and regulations applicable to FLNGs or other parts of the natural gas and LNG supply chain;

rules on climate-related disclosures promulgated by the European Union, including but not limited to disclosure of certain climate-related risks and financial impacts, as well as greenhouse gas emissions;

actions taken by regulatory authorities that may prohibit the access of FLNGs to various ports and locations; and

other factors listed from time to time in registration statements, reports or other materials that we have filed with or furnished to the Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("U.S. SEC") on March 26, 2026 (the "2025 Annual Report").

As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Responsibility Statement

We confirm that, to the best of our knowledge, the unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2026, which have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States give a true and fair view of Golar's unaudited consolidated assets, liabilities, financial position and results of operations. To the best of our knowledge, the report for the six months ended June 30, 2026, includes a fair review of important events that have occurred during the period and their impact on the unaudited consolidated financial statements, the principal risks and uncertainties and major related party transactions.

August 13, 2026

The Board of Directors

Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

Investor Questions: +44 207 063 7900

Karl Fredrik Staubo - CEO

Eduardo Maranhão - CFO

Tor Olav Trøim (Chairman of the Board)

Benoît de la Fouchardiere (Director)

Carl Steen (Director)

Dan Rabun (Director)

Lori Wheeler Naess (Director)

Mi Hong Yoon (Director)

Niels Stolt-Nielsen (Director)

Stephen J. Schaefer (Director)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act