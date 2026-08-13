

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The International Labor Organization has published a report finding that worldwide youth unemployment is beginning to worsen again after a post-pandemic rebound, leaving millions unable to get their crucial first job.



The report further found that 6.1 per cent of jobs currently held by young people aged 15 to 29 fall in the categories of those most exposed to Artificial Intelligence, which could lead to millions more becoming unemployed within the next few years.



The report, titled 'The Global Employment Trends for Youth 2026: Back to the future', shows that the global youth unemployment rate rose to 12.4 per cent in 2025, equivalent to 67 million unemployed people aged 15 to 24 years. At the same time, the share of young people not in employment, education or training, increased slightly to 20 per cent, affecting more than 257 million people. Some of the sharpest rises in youth unemployment have been in higher-income economies, frustrating the aspirations of millions of young people at the start of their working lives.



The report finds that technological change, including advances in artificial intelligence, is transforming opportunities for young workers.



It estimates that 6.1 per cent of jobs held by young people aged 15 to 29 are in occupations highly exposed to AI-related changes. Many of these overlap with the middle-skilled occupations that have declined in number for young people since 2023, particularly clerical and administrative roles. At the same time, demand continues to grow in some knowledge-based technical occupations in fields like science, health and engineering, highlighting the importance of ensuring that young people have access to the skills that match evolving labour market needs.



'There is increasing noise around AI,' said Sukti Dasgupta, ILO Director of the Employment, Skills and Sustainable Enterprises Department. 'While the direct impact on jobs is still unclear, we must not be complacent and underestimate the risks. We need to step up our investment in skills, lifelong learning and social protection so that young people can adapt to change and seize new opportunities. Technological progress, including AI, must work for young people, not against them.'



The report says that between 2023 and 2025, youth unemployment rates increased in eight of the world's 11 subregions, as slowing economic growth, weak job creation, geopolitical tensions and rapid technological change push countries toward a new youth jobs crisis.



In Northern America, youth unemployment increased sharply, rising from 8.3 per cent in 2023 to 9.8 per cent in 2025. In Northern, Southern and Western Europe, youth unemployment remained high at 15 per cent in 2025, with 20 of the 29 countries in the subregion reporting weaker job opportunities for young people.



The decline of many middle-skilled jobs is making it harder for young people to find stable careers. Jobs that have traditionally provided entry points for young workers - including clerical and administrative roles, service and sales occupations, manufacturing-related jobs and some technical occupations - are shrinking, according to the report.



Meanwhile, the United Nations hosted more than 600 young people from around the world on Wednesday at its New York Headquarters to discuss how Artificial Intelligence can support the Sustainable Development Goals.



The summit took place on International Youth Day, which has ben observed on August 12.



Following various discussions and workshops organized by the International Organization of Youth, delegates presented a Youth-led Declaration on AI Policy and Governance. It will inform future UN-led efforts to shape global AI governance, especially the Global Digital Compact.



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