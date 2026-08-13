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WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
13.08.26 | 09:55
4,860 Euro
-0,41 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8605,10015:22
PR Newswire
13.08.2026 13:36 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 12 August 2026 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share
Cum Income 		Pence per share
Ex Income
NAV with debt at par value 415.44 409.82
NAV with debt at fair value 419.76 414.14

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

13 August 2026

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

© 2026 PR Newswire
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