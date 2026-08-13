Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that at the close of business on 12 August 2026 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.
|Pence per share
Cum Income
|Pence per share
Ex Income
|NAV with debt at par value
|415.44
|409.82
|NAV with debt at fair value
|419.76
|414.14
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
13 August 2026
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
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