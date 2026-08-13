

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's producer price inflation eased for the second straight month in July, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The producer price index rose 4.9 percent year-on-year in July, following a 5.7 percent increase in June.



Prices in the domestic market grew 5.6 percent annually in May, and those in the foreign market climbed by 3.9 percent.



The overall producer price inflation was largely driven by 14.7 percent growth in energy costs. The price index for intermediate goods climbed 2.4 percent, and that for capital goods rose only 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, costs for non-durable consumer goods showed a slight decline of 0.1 percent.



Monthly, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent after falling 0.3 percent in June.



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