

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Severe weather, war, economic pressure and shifting policies reshaped migration journeys across multiple regions in the first four months of 2026, driving a surge in deaths, according to new data released by the International Organization for Migration.



The UN agency's latest route-based data shows a startling spike in fatalities among people seeking a better life, from the Bay of Bengal to the Atlantic Ocean, many of them falling prey to traffickers or scams along the way.



'Attention tends to settle on a handful of routes, but nearly half of the world's 304 million international migrants live within their own region, moving for work, family, education and safety,' IOM Deputy Director General Ugochi Daniels said, pointing to the new Global Overview of Migration Routes report.



While some routes saw steep declines in arrivals, deaths soared in others.



Along the central Mediterranean route, 821 people died or went missing, marking a 111 per cent increase, while arrivals dropped 46 per cent to 8,577. Over half those deaths occurred in January alone, when Cyclone Harry struck the region.



Meanwhile, the eastern Mediterranean route saw deaths triple to 244, many linked to disasters near Crete.



Western Mediterranean arrivals to Spain rose 66 per cent to 5,647, driven by a three-fold increase in land crossings to Ceuta and Melilla, the report says.



The western African Atlantic route showed the steepest decline of any in Europe, down 78 per cent to 2,276 in Spain as departure points shifted further south, lengthening and endangering crossings.



Yemen saw a nine per cent rise in arrivals via the Horn of Africa eastern route.



Conflict in the Middle East triggered large-scale displacement in Lebanon and rising cross-border returns to Syria.



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