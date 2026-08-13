GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Appoints Tom Wild as Vice President of Creative Strategy for EMEA

Senior strategic hire strengthens GameSquare's regional capabilities as the Company expands its award-winning agency platform across key global markets

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME), a next-generation media, entertainment, technology and digital native treasury company, today announced the appointment of Tom Wild as Vice President of Creative Strategy, EMEA. Based in London, Wild will report to Paul Ioakim, GameSquare's Head of Agency.

The appointment represents a continued investment in GameSquare's international growth strategy as gaming, creators and digital entertainment increasingly influence mainstream culture and reshape how brands engage with consumers. Wild will partner with GameSquare's established EMEA commercial & agency team to expand the Company's strategic and creative capabilities and develop culturally relevant campaigns for brands across the region.

"Gaming and creator culture have become increasingly important parts of the global media and entertainment landscape, creating significant opportunities for brands to engage authentically with digitally native audiences," said Paul Ioakim, Head of Agency at GameSquare. "Tom brings deep strategic experience across global brands, sports and entertainment and is an excellent addition to our team. His appointment strengthens our capabilities in an important growth market and supports our focus of bringing GameSquare's best-in-class creative, strategy and execution capabilities to brands around the world."

Over the past year, GameSquare has continued to expand the global reach of its agency platform, executing campaigns and activations across markets including the UK, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey and Australia. Recent work in EMEA has included programs for leading brands and organizations including Samsung, L'Oréal and Paramount, as well as experiential events in London, Berlin & Bucharest for leading gaming publishers. GameSquare combines strategy and creative development with execution across digital, social, creator-led and physical environments, providing brands with an integrated platform to connect with next-generation audiences.

"I'm excited to support GameSquare's expansion across EMEA," said Tom Wild, Vice President of Creative Strategy, EMEA at GameSquare. "The region presents a vibrant, fast-evolving landscape where brands need bold, culturally resonant strategies to stand out. My focus will be on accelerating our regional capabilities, and collaborating with our talent and clients to deliver transformative creative strategies that drive real business impact."

Wild brings approximately 14 years of agency and marketing experience across WPP, Publicis and Omnicom, working with a broad range of clients and sectors across both UK and global mandates. Most recently, he established and led the strategy department at Fuse International, a leading global sports and entertainment marketing agency.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

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Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquare-appoints-tom-wild-as-vice-president-of-creative-strate-1206751