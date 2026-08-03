GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Expands Premium Gaming IP Portfolio Through Sales Partnership with MEGA

Agreement adds recognized global gaming properties to GameSquare's growing catalog of IP available to brand partners

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME), a next-generation media, entertainment, technology and digital native treasury company, today announced a strategic partnership with MEGA Advanced Ltd. ("MEGA"), owner and operator of the Esports Awards and The Mobies, The Mobile Awards. Under the agreement, GameSquare will serve as the sales organization for the Esports Awards and The Mobies.

The partnership expands the portfolio of premium gaming and esports intellectual property GameSquare can bring to brands and complements the Company's growing catalog of owned, operated and partner-led properties. GameSquare will leverage its brand relationships and integrated capabilities across creators, content, data, media and live experiences to develop and sell sponsorship opportunities associated with the Esports Awards and The Mobies.

"Premium IP is an increasingly important part of GameSquare's strategy and strengthens the value of our end-to-end commercial platform," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "The Esports Awards and The Mobies are recognized platforms that bring together many of the leading players, creators, publishers, organizations and brands across gaming. Adding these properties to our commercial portfolio gives us more high-quality inventory to bring to market and creates another opportunity to connect global brands with highly engaged gaming audiences."

Founded in 2016, the Esports Awards recognizes the players, teams, creators, publishers, brands and innovators shaping the global competitive-gaming industry. The Mobies was subsequently established as a dedicated awards platform celebrating excellence and innovation throughout mobile gaming.

"We have built the Esports Awards and The Mobies into global platforms that celebrate the people and companies advancing gaming and mobile culture," said Mike Ashford, CEO of MEGA. "GameSquare brings extensive brand relationships and an integrated set of commercial capabilities across gaming, creators, content and experiences. We believe this partnership can expand the commercial reach of both properties and create compelling new ways for brands to participate in our events and communities."

The agreement builds upon GameSquare's strategy of combining premium gaming and entertainment IP with a scaled commercial infrastructure designed to help brands reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha and Millennial audiences. By expanding the number of properties available through its platform, GameSquare can create additional sponsorship inventory, develop larger integrated brand programs and extend successful partnerships across multiple areas of its ecosystem.

About MEGA

MEGA is a global gaming and esports media company dedicated to uniting gaming globally through world-class events, creative services, and commercial partnerships. The company owns and operates industry-leading award show properties including the Esports Awards and The Mobies, alongside Tempo, its full-service creative, production, and commercial agency.

With expertise spanning live events, broadcast production, content creation, social media, esports operations, and brand partnerships, MEGA works with publishers, teams, creators, and global brands to deliver impactful experiences for gaming audiences worldwide.

For more information, visit: https://www.megaadvanced.com/

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future performance; the success of the partnership with Expansion Partners; the scope, timing, delivery and financial contribution of the CEER agreement; the ability to obtain platform and other third-party approvals required for in-game activations; integration, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's ability to execute on its current and future business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plans, the financial and business benefits of acquisitions, divestitures, and restructuring efforts, the success of Company's vendors and partners in their provision of services to the Company, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquare-expands-premium-gaming-ip-portfolio-through-sales-part-1199531