GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare's TubeBuddy Launches New AI-Powered Creator Tool to Deliver Personalized, Data-Backed Video Ideas

New AI feature helps creators answer "What should I make next?" using proprietary channel data, audience comments and niche insights

Early results drive strong user engagement, conversion and an approximately 10% increase in new subscribers since the recent marketing launch

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME), a next-generation media, entertainment, technology and digital-native company, today announced that TubeBuddy, its leading growth and optimization platform for YouTube creators, has launched, a new AI-powered tool designed to provide creators with personalized, data-backed recommendations for what videos to make next.

Unlike generic AI ideation tools, TubeBuddy's AI solution leverages each creator's own channel data, audience comments and identity to generate highly personalized video recommendations. The technology is powered by a multi-stage large language model that analyzes four proprietary scored inputs and ranks potential ideas based on signal strength, while providing creators with visible reasoning behind each recommendation.

Early results have been encouraging. Since TubeBuddy began actively marketing the feature in early July, new subscriber additions have increased by approximately 10%. The feature has also generated the highest activation rate among comparable TubeBuddy web tools, with users saving approximately 34% of recommended ideas versus rejecting approximately 11%.

Activated users are also converting to paid subscriptions at approximately 3.69% within seven days, compared with approximately 0.34% for non-activated users, representing an approximately 10-fold higher conversion rate. Early performance is also exceeding TubeBuddy's Keyword Explorer, historically one of the platform's stronger converting tools.

"TubeBuddy's latest features demonstrate how we are using AI and proprietary data to build products that create measurable value for creators and GameSquare," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "For creators, deciding what to make next is a constant challenge. TubeBuddy can now turn the unique signals within a creator's own channel into personalized, actionable recommendations, and we are very encouraged by the early adoption, engagement and conversion metrics, as well as the approximately 10% increase in new subscribers since we began actively marketing the feature."

Kenna, continued, "We believe this represents an exciting opportunity to expand AI-powered capabilities across TubeBuddy's platform, while driving increased engagement, retention and monetization."

About TubeBuddy

TubeBuddy, a GameSquare company, offers a suite of YouTube AI, SEO, bulk processing, workflow, and other tools that support creators at every stage of their journey. From optimizing thumbnails, titles, descriptions, and tags to get more watch time and more YouTube algorithm love, to simplifying YouTube tasks that would otherwise take hours, to helping creators come up with video ideas, to building community to...well, you get the idea.

For more information, visit www.tubebuddy.com.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ: GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

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GameSquare Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

GameSquare Media Relations

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquares-tubebuddy-launches-new-ai-powered-creator-tool-to-del-1194294