Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Highlights Growing Commercial Pipeline

Accomplished Wall Street Executive, Piyush Phadke, Appointed CFO, bringing 20+ Years of Capital Markets Experience to Help Drive Arrive AI's Growth
INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) (the "Company"), an autonomous delivery network company built around patented, AI-powered Arrive Points, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provided an update on its commercial pipeline progress, product development, and operational milestones. In addition, the Company announced the appointment of Mr. Piyush Phadke as Chief Financial Officer.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review results, discuss recent developments, and answer investor questions.
Operational Highlights
During the second quarter, Arrive AI:
Strengthened its partnership with Nexus AMR, whose site introduces hospitals to new delivery technology, including Arrive AI's, throughout the year.
Continued its partnership with DXC, supporting deployment of the company's technology into pharmaceutical manufacturing environments.
Expanded engagement with Avride, which became the continuity partner for university campus delivery when Starship exited that space and expects to operate on more than 20 campuses by year end.
Upgraded infrastructure at Hancock Regional Hospital, the company's anchor healthcare deployment, in preparation for a unit upgrade.
Advanced its improved AP3 Plus platform and is on track to have over a dozen units to ship in September, pulling forward Arrive OS and NIQ technology from the company's next-generation platform.
Continued development of AP4, which is on track for a first quarter 2027 launch, supporting multi-tenant pickup and delivery by autonomous mobile robots.
Continued development of its next-generation APX platform, targeting a technology-showcase prototype by the end of 2027.
Capital Markets Executive Piyush Phadke Appointed CFO
Arrive AI appointed Piyush Phadke as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective August 17, 2026, succeeding Todd Pepmeier. Mr. Phadke brings a proven track record as a public-company CFO, built on more than two decades of capital markets experience, including senior roles at Bank of America, BTIG, and Jefferies before moving into executive finance leadership. His progression from Wall Street capital markets to executive leadership roles gives Arrive AI a senior finance leader who understands both sides of the table as the company converts its growing commercial pipeline into durable financial momentum.
"Arrive AI is at an important inflection point," said Dan O'Toole, Founder and CEO of Arrive AI. "We are seeing commercial interest build across healthcare, manufacturing and specialty pharmacy delivery, and we are continuing to strengthen the technology platform behind it all. Piyush understands both the opportunity in front of us and the work required to capture it. He is highly aligned with our vision, and his capital markets experience will help the company build on this momentum and create long-term shareholder value."
Q2 2026 Financial Highlights
Revenue was $14,700 for the second quarter, compared to $90,725 in the second quarter of 2025; revenue in the prior-year period included a non-recurring consulting contribution.
Net loss was $14.1 million for the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was driven primarily by a $9.7 million non-cash loss on conversion of convertible notes payable.
Cash and cash equivalents were $3.0 million at quarter end, with an additional $2.2 million in investments at fair value, for a combined $5.2 million. This compares to $2.1 million in cash at year end 2025.
Operating cash outflow was approximately $3.3 million for the second quarter, in line with the same period of 2025.
"Our operating cash use this quarter reflects deliberate investment in the team, technology, and infrastructure required to convert our commercial pipeline into scaled recurring revenue," said Dan O'Toole. "As we execute against this opportunity, we have meaningful financing optionality and will remain disciplined in evaluating paths that best support the company's long-term strategy and shareholder interests."
Earnings Call Details
Title: Arrive AI Inc. Q2 2026 Earnings Call
Date: August 13, 2026
Time: 8:30 AM EDT (Live Event)
Duration: 60 minutes
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rjf42jfk
If you are an analyst and would like to join the call to ask questions, please contact Alliance IR at ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com.
A replay of the call will be available after the event on Arrive AI's website at arriveai.com/investor-relations.
Following opening remarks from Founder and CEO Dan O'Toole, portions of the prepared comments will be delivered using AI-assisted voice technology as part of the company's continued exploration of practical AI applications in business communications.
About Arrive AI
Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.
Media Contact
Tasha Jones
media@arriveai.com
Investor Relations Contact
Alliance Advisors IR
ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions.
These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's SEC filings, including risk factors, available at www.sec.gov.
Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.
ARRIVE AI INC.
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,976,535
$
2,104,004
Investments at fair value
2,160,954
-
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
9,800
4,975
Inventory
29,378
-
Prepaid expenses
462,859
189,878
Other current assets
12,325
12,325
Total current assets
5,651,851
2,311,182
OTHER ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
817,337
514,684
Right of use assets - operating leases
1,926,885
2,117,284
Patents, net of accumulated amortization of $3,636 and $2,603
271,064
272,097
Deferred offering costs
3,475,514
5,650,185
Other assets
301,257
65,633
Total other assets
6,792,057
8,619,883
TOTAL ASSETS
$
12,443,908
$
10,931,065
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
249,611
$
183,993
Accrued expenses
1,669,322
538,234
Operating lease liability
424,215
392,950
Derivative liabilities
348,830
1,460,000
Convertible note payable, net of discount and debt issuance costs of $1,842,184, and $3,620,343, respectively
3,460,834
4,144,657
Note payable
15,088
9,140
Total current liabilities
6,167,900
6,728,974
LONG TERM LIABILITIES
Operating lease liability
1,504,887
1,725,073
Note payables, net of current portion
31,563
1,418
Total long term liabilities
1,536,450
1,726,491
Total liabilities
7,704,350
8,455,465
Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 16)
-
-
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.0002 par value, 200,000,000 authorized, 51,859,347 and 34,213,387 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
10,371
6,841
Additional paid-in capital
53,949,594
31,215,698
Deferred compensation
(26,834
)
-
Accumulated deficit
(49,193,573
)
(28,746,939
)
Total stockholders' equity
4,739,558
2,475,600
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
12,443,908
$
10,931,065
ARRIVE AI INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
Three Months
Ended June 30,
Six Months
Ended June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
REVENUE
$
14,700
$
90,725
$
29,625
$
90,725
OPERATING EXPENSES
General and administrative
4,048,851
3,474,059
8,258,917
5,369,038
Research and development
346,541
293,468
703,614
384,731
Sales and marketing
72,064
49,602
183,414
57,263
Total operating expenses
4,467,456
3,817,129
9,145,945
5,811,032
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Interest expense
(153,476
)
(168,080
)
(515,346
)
(169,257
)
Other income
150,878
43,151
328,668
60,066
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
93,053
190,000
1,222,822
190,000
Accretion of debt discount
(128,946
)
(27,738
)
(379,915
)
(27,738
)
Loss on conversion of convertible notes payable
(9,696,797
)
-
(12,042,410
)
-
Realized gain (loss) on investments
(123,506
)
-
322,818
-
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments
241,136
-
(260,976
)
-
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
(5,974
)
-
(5,974
)
-
Total other income (expenses)
(9,623,632
)
37,333
(11,330,313
)
53,071
NET LOSS BEFORE TAXES
(14,076,388
)
(3,689,071
)
(20,446,633
)
(5,667,236
)
PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES
-
-
-
-
NET LOSS
$
(14,076,388
)
$
(3,689,071
)
$
(20,446,633
)
$
(5,667,236
)
NET LOSS PER SHARE:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.28
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.47
)
$
(0.18
)
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic and diluted
50,057,185
31,543,921
43,150,562
30,637,620
ARRIVE AI INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (Unaudited)
2026
2025
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
$
(20,446,633
)
$
(5,667,236
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
Stock-based compensation
1,846,078
2,032,723
Depreciation and amortization
121,553
17,118
Credit loss expense
300
-
Operating lease liability - non-cash adjustment
1,478
-
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
(1,222,822
)
(190,000
)
Loss on conversion of convertible notes payable
12,042,410
-
Accretion of discount on convertible note payable
379,915
27,738
Accretion and immediate expensing of issuance costs on convertible note payable
133,927
165,869
Realized gain on investments
(322,818
)
-
Unrealized loss on investments
260,976
-
Other non-cash item
16,515
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(Increase) decrease in
Accounts receivable
(5,125
)
(89,075
)
Inventory
(29,378
)
-
Prepaid expenses
(272,981
)
(141,431
)
Other current assets
-
971
Other assets
(235,624
)
-
Increase (decrease) in
Accounts payable
65,618
61,131
Accrued expenses
1,408,768
(17,302
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(6,257,843
)
(3,799,494
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
(439,688
)
(47,827
)
Proceeds from sales of investments
24,258,747
-
Purchase of investments
(26,299,029
)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,479,970
)
(47,827
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from sale of common stock, net
-
444,360
Taxes paid for shares withheld upon vesting of restricted stock units
(25,749
)
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants, net
-
573,896
Proceeds from note payables
40,579
-
Repayments of note payables
(4,486
)
(4,187
)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes payable
10,000,000
4,000,000
Debt issuance costs
(400,000
)
-
Deferred offering costs
-
(688,570
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
9,610,344
4,325,499
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
872,531
478,178
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
2,104,004
129,318
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
$
2,976,535
$
607,496
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for:
Interest
$
4,310
$
1,939
Income taxes
$
-
$
-
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NONCASH INFORMATION
Common stock issued as payment of offering costs
$
-
$
6,927,869
Common stock issued in exchange for services
$
161,000
$
1,204,737
Common stock issued for conversion of convertible notes payable
$
20,807,755
$
-
Derivative liabilities reclassified as additional paid-in capital upon conversion of convertible notes payable
$
2,257,179
$
-
Deferred offering costs recognized as additional paid-in capital upon financing drawdown
$
2,174,671
$
871,882
Cashless exercise of stock options
$
-
$
8,970
SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-reports-second-quarter-2026-results-and-highlights-grow-1206844