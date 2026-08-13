Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Highlights Growing Commercial Pipeline

Accomplished Wall Street Executive, Piyush Phadke, Appointed CFO, bringing 20+ Years of Capital Markets Experience to Help Drive Arrive AI's Growth

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) (the "Company"), an autonomous delivery network company built around patented, AI-powered Arrive Points, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provided an update on its commercial pipeline progress, product development, and operational milestones. In addition, the Company announced the appointment of Mr. Piyush Phadke as Chief Financial Officer.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review results, discuss recent developments, and answer investor questions.

Operational Highlights

During the second quarter, Arrive AI:

Strengthened its partnership with Nexus AMR, whose site introduces hospitals to new delivery technology, including Arrive AI's, throughout the year.

Continued its partnership with DXC, supporting deployment of the company's technology into pharmaceutical manufacturing environments.

Expanded engagement with Avride, which became the continuity partner for university campus delivery when Starship exited that space and expects to operate on more than 20 campuses by year end.

Upgraded infrastructure at Hancock Regional Hospital, the company's anchor healthcare deployment, in preparation for a unit upgrade.

Advanced its improved AP3 Plus platform and is on track to have over a dozen units to ship in September, pulling forward Arrive OS and NIQ technology from the company's next-generation platform.

Continued development of AP4, which is on track for a first quarter 2027 launch, supporting multi-tenant pickup and delivery by autonomous mobile robots.

Continued development of its next-generation APX platform, targeting a technology-showcase prototype by the end of 2027.

Capital Markets Executive Piyush Phadke Appointed CFO

Arrive AI appointed Piyush Phadke as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective August 17, 2026, succeeding Todd Pepmeier. Mr. Phadke brings a proven track record as a public-company CFO, built on more than two decades of capital markets experience, including senior roles at Bank of America, BTIG, and Jefferies before moving into executive finance leadership. His progression from Wall Street capital markets to executive leadership roles gives Arrive AI a senior finance leader who understands both sides of the table as the company converts its growing commercial pipeline into durable financial momentum.

"Arrive AI is at an important inflection point," said Dan O'Toole, Founder and CEO of Arrive AI. "We are seeing commercial interest build across healthcare, manufacturing and specialty pharmacy delivery, and we are continuing to strengthen the technology platform behind it all. Piyush understands both the opportunity in front of us and the work required to capture it. He is highly aligned with our vision, and his capital markets experience will help the company build on this momentum and create long-term shareholder value."

Q2 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $14,700 for the second quarter, compared to $90,725 in the second quarter of 2025; revenue in the prior-year period included a non-recurring consulting contribution.

Net loss was $14.1 million for the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was driven primarily by a $9.7 million non-cash loss on conversion of convertible notes payable.

Cash and cash equivalents were $3.0 million at quarter end, with an additional $2.2 million in investments at fair value, for a combined $5.2 million. This compares to $2.1 million in cash at year end 2025.

Operating cash outflow was approximately $3.3 million for the second quarter, in line with the same period of 2025.

"Our operating cash use this quarter reflects deliberate investment in the team, technology, and infrastructure required to convert our commercial pipeline into scaled recurring revenue," said Dan O'Toole. "As we execute against this opportunity, we have meaningful financing optionality and will remain disciplined in evaluating paths that best support the company's long-term strategy and shareholder interests."

Earnings Call Details

Title: Arrive AI Inc. Q2 2026 Earnings Call

Date: August 13, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM EDT (Live Event)

Duration: 60 minutes

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rjf42jfk

If you are an analyst and would like to join the call to ask questions, please contact Alliance IR at ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com.

A replay of the call will be available after the event on Arrive AI's website at arriveai.com/investor-relations.

Following opening remarks from Founder and CEO Dan O'Toole, portions of the prepared comments will be delivered using AI-assisted voice technology as part of the company's continued exploration of practical AI applications in business communications.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones

media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact

Alliance Advisors IR

ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions.

These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's SEC filings, including risk factors, available at www.sec.gov.

Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

ARRIVE AI INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,976,535 $ 2,104,004 Investments at fair value 2,160,954 - Accounts receivable, net of allowance 9,800 4,975 Inventory 29,378 - Prepaid expenses 462,859 189,878 Other current assets 12,325 12,325 Total current assets 5,651,851 2,311,182 OTHER ASSETS Property and equipment, net 817,337 514,684 Right of use assets - operating leases 1,926,885 2,117,284 Patents, net of accumulated amortization of $3,636 and $2,603 271,064 272,097 Deferred offering costs 3,475,514 5,650,185 Other assets 301,257 65,633 Total other assets 6,792,057 8,619,883 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,443,908 $ 10,931,065 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 249,611 $ 183,993 Accrued expenses 1,669,322 538,234 Operating lease liability 424,215 392,950 Derivative liabilities 348,830 1,460,000 Convertible note payable, net of discount and debt issuance costs of $1,842,184, and $3,620,343, respectively 3,460,834 4,144,657 Note payable 15,088 9,140 Total current liabilities 6,167,900 6,728,974 LONG TERM LIABILITIES Operating lease liability 1,504,887 1,725,073 Note payables, net of current portion 31,563 1,418 Total long term liabilities 1,536,450 1,726,491 Total liabilities 7,704,350 8,455,465 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 16) - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.0002 par value, 200,000,000 authorized, 51,859,347 and 34,213,387 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 10,371 6,841 Additional paid-in capital 53,949,594 31,215,698 Deferred compensation (26,834 ) - Accumulated deficit (49,193,573 ) (28,746,939 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,739,558 2,475,600 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,443,908 $ 10,931,065

ARRIVE AI INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 REVENUE $ 14,700 $ 90,725 $ 29,625 $ 90,725 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 4,048,851 3,474,059 8,258,917 5,369,038 Research and development 346,541 293,468 703,614 384,731 Sales and marketing 72,064 49,602 183,414 57,263 Total operating expenses 4,467,456 3,817,129 9,145,945 5,811,032 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) Interest expense (153,476 ) (168,080 ) (515,346 ) (169,257 ) Other income 150,878 43,151 328,668 60,066 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 93,053 190,000 1,222,822 190,000 Accretion of debt discount (128,946 ) (27,738 ) (379,915 ) (27,738 ) Loss on conversion of convertible notes payable (9,696,797 ) - (12,042,410 ) - Realized gain (loss) on investments (123,506 ) - 322,818 - Unrealized gain (loss) on investments 241,136 - (260,976 ) - Loss on disposal of fixed assets (5,974 ) - (5,974 ) - Total other income (expenses) (9,623,632 ) 37,333 (11,330,313 ) 53,071 NET LOSS BEFORE TAXES (14,076,388 ) (3,689,071 ) (20,446,633 ) (5,667,236 ) PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES - - - - NET LOSS $ (14,076,388 ) $ (3,689,071 ) $ (20,446,633 ) $ (5,667,236 ) NET LOSS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.18 ) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic and diluted 50,057,185 31,543,921 43,150,562 30,637,620

ARRIVE AI INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (Unaudited)

2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (20,446,633 ) $ (5,667,236 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Stock-based compensation 1,846,078 2,032,723 Depreciation and amortization 121,553 17,118 Credit loss expense 300 - Operating lease liability - non-cash adjustment 1,478 - Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (1,222,822 ) (190,000 ) Loss on conversion of convertible notes payable 12,042,410 - Accretion of discount on convertible note payable 379,915 27,738 Accretion and immediate expensing of issuance costs on convertible note payable 133,927 165,869 Realized gain on investments (322,818 ) - Unrealized loss on investments 260,976 - Other non-cash item 16,515 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in Accounts receivable (5,125 ) (89,075 ) Inventory (29,378 ) - Prepaid expenses (272,981 ) (141,431 ) Other current assets - 971 Other assets (235,624 ) - Increase (decrease) in Accounts payable 65,618 61,131 Accrued expenses 1,408,768 (17,302 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,257,843 ) (3,799,494 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (439,688 ) (47,827 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 24,258,747 - Purchase of investments (26,299,029 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (2,479,970 ) (47,827 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of common stock, net - 444,360 Taxes paid for shares withheld upon vesting of restricted stock units (25,749 ) Proceeds from the exercise of warrants, net - 573,896 Proceeds from note payables 40,579 - Repayments of note payables (4,486 ) (4,187 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes payable 10,000,000 4,000,000 Debt issuance costs (400,000 ) - Deferred offering costs - (688,570 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 9,610,344 4,325,499 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 872,531 478,178 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 2,104,004 129,318 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 2,976,535 $ 607,496 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for: Interest $ 4,310 $ 1,939 Income taxes $ - $ - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NONCASH INFORMATION Common stock issued as payment of offering costs $ - $ 6,927,869 Common stock issued in exchange for services $ 161,000 $ 1,204,737 Common stock issued for conversion of convertible notes payable $ 20,807,755 $ - Derivative liabilities reclassified as additional paid-in capital upon conversion of convertible notes payable $ 2,257,179 $ - Deferred offering costs recognized as additional paid-in capital upon financing drawdown $ 2,174,671 $ 871,882 Cashless exercise of stock options $ - $ 8,970

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-reports-second-quarter-2026-results-and-highlights-grow-1206844