Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI and LifeSpan Pharmacy Announce Letter of Intent to Explore Autonomous Drone Pharmacy Delivery Program

The program would pair licensed drone carriers with Arrive Points to bring secure, autonomous pharmacy delivery to Indianapolis-area patients

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network company built around patented, AI-powered Arrive Points, today announced it has signed a letter of intent ("LOI") with LifeSpan Pharmacy, LLC, an Indianapolis-based pharmacy provider, to explore a collaborative program to develop and deploy an autonomous, drone-based pharmacy delivery network.

Under the terms of the LOI, the parties intend to pursue a phased approach. The initial phase is expected to include a live demonstration flight from LifeSpan Pharmacy's facility to a nearby recipient, delivering actual pharmaceuticals and validating the delivery corridor. Subsequent phases, subject to mutual agreement, would progress through pilot corridor buildout, expansion across priority delivery zones, and potential full deployment supporting on-demand, autonomous pharmacy delivery across LifeSpan's service area.

"Traditional pharmacy delivery faces well-documented constraints, manual routing, traffic delays, variable staffing, and rising patient expectations," said Dan O'Toole, Founder and CEO of Arrive AI. "LifeSpan Pharmacy is uniquely positioned to lead a transition to a faster, smarter delivery model, and we are committed to providing the infrastructure and expertise to make that possible."

Arrive AI's platform pairs licensed drone carriers with the Arrive Point, a smart, secure receiving station deployed at each destination site. The Arrive Point handles identity verification, chain of custody, temperature protection, and recipient notification, enabling end-to-end autonomous delivery with minimal human intervention. Arrive AI does not manufacture drones; instead, the company provides the software intelligence and physical infrastructure that make autonomous delivery operationally viable at scale.

The parties also intend to explore how autonomous ground robots, operating in coordination with Arrive Point stations, could extend this delivery model into additional pharmacy use cases, including intra-facility medication transport, controlled-substance delivery with chain-of-custody logging, medical supply restocking between locations, and specimen logistics.

"LifeSpan is proud to help advance the future of pharmaceutical care. Embracing innovative technology like autonomous drone delivery allows us to deliver medications faster, more accurately, and more securely while keeping patient care at the center of everything we do. We appreciate Arrive AI's partnership in helping shape the future of pharmacy logistics," said Matt Balla, R.Ph., Vice President of Pharmacy, LifeSpan Pharmacy.

The LOI is non-binding. The parties intend to collaborate in good faith on program planning, site assessment, and regulatory pathway coordination to determine whether to proceed toward a definitive agreement governing deployment of the program.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

About LifeSpan Pharmacy, LLC

LifeSpan Pharmacy, LLC, a division of CarDon & Associates, is an Indiana-based pharmacy providing safe, reliable medication services to skilled nursing, assisted living, rehabilitation?,? senior? living and other healthcare communities. Through advanced pharmacy technology, clinical expertise, and personalized support, LifeSpan Pharmacy delivers comprehensive medication management solutions that improve accuracy, efficiency, and continuity of care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions.

These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/).

Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones

Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI

media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR

ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-and-lifespan-pharmacy-announce-letter-of-intent-to-expl-1200442