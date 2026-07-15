Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI to Showcase Autonomous Delivery Infrastructure at NACUFS National Conference

Head of Commercialization Ian Geise will represent the company at the event in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Arrive AI (Nasdaq:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network company built around patented, AI-powered Arrive Points, today announced it will attend the NACUFS National Conference in New Orleans from July 15 to 18, 2026. Ian Geise, Arrive AI's Head of Commercialization, will represent the company as a delegate. Arrive AI will not have a booth at this year's event.

NACUFS brings together dining and hospitality leaders from colleges and universities across the country. Arrive AI plans to use the conference to talk with attendees about how its Arrive Point network can move food, packages, and other items across a campus without a person on either end of the handoff.

"College campuses are becoming living laboratories for autonomous delivery, and NACUFS is where many of those important conversations begin. I'm excited to connect with university leaders and autonomy companies that share our vision of creating the most advanced, secure, and student-friendly delivery ecosystem available. By combining the Arrive Point network with best-in-class autonomous delivery technologies, universities can offer students unmatched convenience while strengthening campus safety through secure chain of custody, verified delivery, and intelligent infrastructure. We believe the right partnerships can redefine what students expect from campus delivery." - Ian Geise, Head of Commercialization, Arrive AI

The company points to its work with Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield, Indiana, as an example of what this looks like in practice. Two Arrive Point units and one ground robot now move lab specimens between the hospital's cancer center and its lab. Since going live, the deployment has improved on-time delivery by 98 percent and cut lab transport time in half.

Arrive AI describes itself as infrastructure, not a delivery vehicle. Its Arrive Point is a secure, climate-controlled receptacle that can receive a delivery from a drone, a ground robot, or a person, and hold it until the recipient is ready. The company's Arrive OS software runs the network behind the scenes.

Attendees who want to connect with Ian Geise during the event can reach him directly at 812-327-8730.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions.

These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/).

Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones

Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI

media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR

ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-to-showcase-autonomous-delivery-infrastructure-at-nacuf-1191495