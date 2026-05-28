Arrive AI Inc.: Successful Initial Deployment Drives Arrive Point Expansion at Hancock Health

Expansion builds on successful hospital deployment and advances autonomous healthcare logistics across Hancock Health system

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network company built around patented, AI-powered Arrive Points, today announced that Hancock Health is expanding its Arrive AI autonomous logistics network to include the Parkway outpatient facility in Greenfield, Indiana.

The expansion builds on the successful deployment of Arrive AI's autonomous logistics system inside Hancock Regional Hospital and represents another major step forward in Hancock Health's broader initiative to modernize laboratory operations, improve workflow efficiency, and enhance patient experience through workflow-first automation.

The new deployment will support transport of lab specimens from Hancock Health's primary outpatient draw center at the Parkway facility to the hospital laboratory using Arrive Points and autonomous ground robotics. Implementation is expected to begin this summer.

"We are so proud of the partnership we have with Arrive AI and the robot that roams the halls, and expanding that service into another building on campus, and eventually through the air to other buildings around the county because it creates this network effect that is going to help bolster the services that we provide to our patients," said Steve Long, President and CEO of Hancock Health.

Hancock Health and Arrive AI are currently evaluating two transport routes, with the first completed path expected to create a scalable framework for future deployment across additional facilities.

The expanded network is expected to improve turnaround times for outpatient lab testing by enabling specimens to move continuously throughout the day instead of relying on traditional manual batch transport workflows. Hancock Health anticipates the deployment will help reduce laboratory congestion, improve operational efficiency, and support faster service for patients and clinical teams.

"This service expansion is an exciting first step toward utilizing autonomous logistics not only across our Greenfield campus, but eventually throughout additional remote locations as well," said Matt Browning, COO of Hancock Health. "It's going to be really exciting to coordinate services between separate facilities and see how this network continues to evolve."

By reducing repetitive transport tasks, the deployment is also designed to help healthcare professionals spend more time focused on patient care while improving chain-of-custody visibility and operational consistency.

"As an early-stage company, the validation of Hancock Health expanding the Arrive Point deployment becomes more important than anything because it represents a real and tangible proof point of what we are building and iterating at Arrive AI," said Dan O'Toole, CEO of Arrive AI. "This expansion demonstrates how autonomous logistics can integrate into real healthcare workflows today while creating a scalable foundation for broader adoption across healthcare systems in the future."

The expansion further strengthens the growing Arrive AI network across Hancock Health's system, which already includes deployments supporting the Sue Ann Wortman Cancer Center and hospital laboratory. Future network opportunities under evaluation include orthopedics, endocrinology, surgery services, outpatient clinics, breast cancer care, and additional specialty practices.

The original Hancock Health deployment represented the world's first fully asynchronous robotic automation system for medical deliveries inside a hospital, combining autonomous robots with secure Arrive Points that allow specimens to remain safely stored until staff are ready to retrieve them.

In March 2026, Arrive AI published a white paper detailing operational insights from the deployment, highlighting how workflow-first automation can safely extend staff capacity in active healthcare environments while improving efficiency and maintaining trusted chain-of-custody processes.

About Arrive AI:

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Media Contact:

Kylie Conway

media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Alliance Advisors IR

ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions.

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Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/successful-initial-deployment-drives-arrive-point-expansion-at-ha-1171308