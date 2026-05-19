Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Advances Shareholder-Friendly Capital Strategy with Streeterville Standstill Agreement

This press release highlights Arrive AI's 8K filing on May 18th with the SEC.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) (the "Company"), a company building autonomous logistics infrastructure through intelligent delivery endpoints, today announced that, at the Company's urging, it has entered into a standstill agreement with Streeterville Capital, suspending the existing financing program between the parties.

The move was initiated by Arrive AI as part of its broader effort to optimize the Company's capital structure following continued operational progress and a strengthened cash position. The agreement is expected to reduce potential shareholder dilution and alleviate market headwinds associated with the prior financing structure.

"With our improved financial position and increasing access to more efficient capital alternatives, we believe this was the right time to proactively simplify our capital strategy in a way that benefits shareholders," said Dan O'Toole, Founder and CEO of Arrive AI. "This agreement provides greater flexibility, reduces potential dilution, and supports our long-term growth objectives."

Arrive AI also recently became eligible to utilize an S-3 registration statement, enabling the Company to establish an at-the-market (ATM) facility. The Company believes this milestone will significantly lower its cost of capital while providing greater flexibility and efficiency in accessing future growth capital.

The Company views the standstill agreement as another strategic step forward as Arrive AI continues expanding its autonomous logistics platform and enterprise partnerships.

About Arrive AI:

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The Company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Media Contact:

Kylie Conway

media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Alliance Advisors IR

ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions.

These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the Company's control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-advances-shareholder-friendly-capital-strategy-with-str-1168207