Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI to Join Fireside Chat at Jefferies Innovative Aerospace Virtual Summit

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network company building AI-powered last inch delivery infrastructure through secure, climate-assisted Arrive Points, today announced that members of the company's leadership team will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies Innovative Aerospace Virtual Summit on June 8, 2026.

"Autonomous delivery is emerging as one of the more visible applications of intelligent, connected infrastructure, particularly as robots, drones and other aerial delivery systems move closer to widespread deployment," said Dan O'Toole, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arrive AI. "The Jefferies summit brings together the right audience to discuss where this market is heading, and how Arrive AI is building the delivery infrastructure that makes aerial and ground-based autonomous logistics practical at scale."

Investors interested in learning more or scheduling a one-on-one meeting should contact their Jefferies representative.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Media Contact:

Kylie Conway

media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Alliance Advisors IR

ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions.

These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/).

Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-to-join-fireside-chat-at-jefferies-innovative-aerospace-1173551