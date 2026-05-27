Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI unveils Arrive OS, further delivering on Autonomy Unlocked Strategy

New operating platform transforms Arrive Points into upgradeable intelligent infrastructure, strengthening enterprise network scalability and commercialization opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a company building infrastructure for autonomous logistics, today announced the release of Arrive OS, the software platform powering Arrive Points and connecting them through the Arrive Point Network, Arrive AI's intelligent logistics coordination platform.

Arrive AI believes Arrive OS represents a major step forward in its promise to deliver on transforming autonomous delivery from isolated pilot programs into scalable, commercially deployable logistics networks.

The platform enables Arrive Points to continuously gain new capabilities through software updates rather than requiring hardware replacement, allowing Arrive AI to expand functionality, support new delivery workflows, and evolve customer capabilities over time.

"Arrive OS turns the Arrive Point from fixed-function hardware into an intelligent platform we can continuously improve and expand over the air," said Rick Thomas, Head of Product and Platform at Arrive AI. "We believe this changes the economics of autonomous logistics infrastructure by allowing networks to scale, adapt, and improve through software rather than relying on constant hardware replacement cycles."

The company believes this software-first approach strengthens its ability to pursue larger enterprise opportunities across healthcare, logistics, retail, and smart infrastructure sectors while increasing the long-term value of deployed infrastructure.

Historically, autonomous delivery systems have largely operated through isolated point-to-point workflows, where one robot or autonomous device served a single route between two locations. Arrive AI believes this model limits scalability, utilization, and network efficiency.

Arrive OS was designed to transform autonomous delivery from isolated deployments into intelligent, interconnected logistics networks.

For example, in the same way Uber uses predective routing and scheduling, a robot could pick up a delivery from one Arrive Point, complete the delivery, then immediately receive another assignment elsewhere in the network based on real-time operational demand. Rather than serving a single dedicated route, autonomous systems can continuously move throughout a connected network of Arrive Points, increasing utilization, reducing idle time, and improving overall delivery efficiency.

The company believes this dynamic orchestration model creates what it describes as a "private network effect" inside enterprise logistics environments. As additional Arrive Points, autonomous systems, and workflows are connected through Arrive OS, the network becomes increasingly intelligent, efficient, and operationally valuable.

"Every Arrive Point running Arrive OS becomes part of a larger intelligent network," said Thomas. "As more endpoints come online, the network becomes more capable, more efficient, and more valuable for enterprise customers. We believe that scalable network effect is foundational to the long-term opportunity in autonomous logistics."

Arrive OS powers the AP3 Arrive Point and was designed to support future generations of Arrive AI's platform architecture. The company says the operating system creates a durable software foundation capable of supporting future AI-enabled workflows, autonomous technologies, and enterprise integrations as the network expands.

"Autonomous delivery requires more than hardware," said DJ Davison, Tech Lead at Arrive AI. "It requires intelligent coordination across endpoints, devices, workflows, and enterprise systems. Arrive OS was built to provide that operational backbone while allowing the platform to evolve rapidly over time."

Arrive AI believes the release of Arrive OS strengthens its ability to accelerate commercialization, support larger-scale enterprise deployments, and establish foundational infrastructure for the future autonomous logistics economy.

The release of Arrive OS marks another milestone in Arrive AI's roadmap as the company continues building intelligent logistics infrastructure following its Nasdaq listing.

About Arrive AI:

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Media Contact:

Kylie Conway

media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Alliance Advisors IR

ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/).

Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-unveils-arrive-os-further-delivering-on-autonomy-unlock-1170959