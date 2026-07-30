Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI to Report Q2 2026 Results and Host Webcast on August 13

Live event will review Q2 results and cover recent business developments

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network company built around patented, AI-powered Arrive Points, announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, August 13, 2026, before the market opens.

After the earnings release goes out, members of Arrive AI's leadership team will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the results, talk through recent developments, and address the company's strategic and operational goals.

Event Details

Title: Arrive AI Inc. Q2 2026 Earnings Call

Date: August 13, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM EDT (Live Event)

Duration: 60 minutes

Webcast Link

View the live webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rjf42jfk .

Analysts who want to join the call to ask questions can contact Alliance IR at ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com.

Investor Questions Ahead of Earnings Call

Arrive AI welcomes questions from investors and the broader community ahead of its upcoming earnings call. The company will open its Ideas Board for question submissions the week of August 4, 2026, giving people a window to submit questions before the call. Details on how to submit, including the link, will follow closer to that date.

Submitted questions may be reviewed and addressed by management during the earnings call, time permitting.

A replay of the call will be available after the event on Arrive AI's website at arriveai.com/investor-relations.

A Note About the Earnings Call Format

In keeping with Arrive AI's focus on artificial intelligence and automation, the company may continue to explore new formats for its earnings calls.

After opening remarks from Founder and CEO Dan O'Toole, parts of the prepared comments may be delivered using AI-assisted voice technology. The company will clearly disclose any use of this during the call.

The ideas, strategy, and financial results discussed will remain those of Arrive AI's leadership team. This reflects the company's commitment to showing real-world applications of AI in business communications.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions.

These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones

Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI

media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR

ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-to-report-q2-2026-results-and-host-webcast-on-august-13-1198259