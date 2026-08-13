Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. (CSE: OMGA) (OTCQB: OMGPF) (FSE: Q0F) ("Omega Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2026 exploration strategy for the Williams Property, located in British Columbia's Toodoggone District (Fig.1). This program builds on the positive results generated from the 2024 drill program which encountered both high-grade intersections (6.22 g/t Au over 18.98 m (WM24-01)) and robust bulk tonnage gold mineralization (2.16 g/t Au over 96.9 m (WM22-02 ext)) at the West GIC Gold Target. The 2026 program is designed to further delineate and expand the gold mineralization along strike and up-dip from the deeper ~500m deep 2024 drill holes. The program is scheduled to commence August 13, 2026 with mobilization of field crews to the property.

"We expect that the expanded 2026 fieldwork and drilling program at the West GIC target will generate similar results to what we delivered in 2024 and demonstrate to our shareholders, and our broader community, the full potential of this exploration opportunity," said Jason Leikam, CEO of Omega Pacific. He added, "GIC hosts multi-million ounce gold potential with additional priority targets to the east at the ROI Prospect. While we have several targets to develop, we are focused on this next and important step at West GIC and anticipate results will attract positive attention."

Figure 1. The Williams Property location in the Toodoggone, relative to major mineral deposits and mines spanning the Golden Horseshoe and the associate Stikine Terrane.

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2026 EXPLORATION PLANS

The program will include one or more of soil sampling, rock sampling, geological mapping, and geophysical surveys (drone magnetic surveying) and potentially additional IP geophysical surveying at the West GIC Gold target. Additionally, exploration will continue to advance on the copper-molybdenum East target (the "ROI" target) to assess the potential for a copper porphyry. Once the fieldwork is underway and additional drill pads have been prepared, the Company will initiate a Phase 1 drill program of 1,500-2,000 m on the gold mineralization footprint at the West GIC Gold targe. Omega Pacific will focus on expanding mineralization on an immediate east-west target area bordered by known mineralization 600 metres east of the WM24-01 drill collar where historical hole WM22-03 intersected 8 m of 4.64 g/t Au. North and to upslope from WM22-03, historical mechanical trenching samples returned up to 5 g/t Au (Fig. 2). Work will also confirm and expand the gold mineralization further to the west where historical unverified soil sample results exist.

Figure 2. Long-section of the West GIC Gold target with 2022 and 2024 drill pierce points. Gold mineralization is drill confirmed over a 750 m strike length, located within a 1,800 m gold geochemical anomaly. The West GIC Gold target remains open in all directions.

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The Company will provide further exploration program details as it commences work.

About the GIC Target

The GIC target contains orogenic style gold mineralization within a 1,800 m geochemical anomaly with mineralization open in all directions. Additionally, GIC is located within a 12 km long target with overlapping gold-copper rock and soil anomalism, magnetic trends and chargeability/resistivity anomalies from induced-polarization (IP) geophysical surveys. This area is highlighted by the "Park Gossan" and occurs proximal to the contact between volcanic and intrusive rocks, and large-scale faults all of which are critical to mineralization elsewhere in the Toodoggone District.

Qualified Person

Robert L'Heureux (P.Geol.), Director of Omega Pacific Resources, is the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed, validated and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. L'Heureux oversees exploration planning and execution at the Williams Property.

About Omega Pacific Resources

Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of precious metal projects in British Columbia. The Company also continues to evaluate prospective assets domestically and internationally. With a talented technical team, Omega Pacific is committed to best practices in responsible exploration with judicious use of capital. Omega Pacific is dedicated to delivering long-term value to its shareholders and stakeholders.



On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws including statements about the Company's plans. Such statements are necessarily based upon several beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Omega Pacific Resources Inc.