Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. (CSE: OMGA) ("Omega Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering").

Pursuant to the closing of the First Tranche, the Company issued an aggregate of 5,766,715 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.21 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,211,010, and 1,485,000 non flow-through units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $297,000.

The Company previously announced closing figures on May 1, 2026, however, the final closing amounts for the First Tranche were revised upon completion of the closing process.

Except for the revised closing amounts disclosed herein, all other terms of the Offering, including the finder's fees paid in connection therewith, remain unchanged from those disclosed in the Company's news release dated May 1, 2026.

The Company expects to complete an additional tranche of the Offering in the near future, subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including no objection from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Williams Exploration Strategy

The GIC Prospect at the Williams Property hosts a robust, bulk tonnage gold system. 2026 exploration programs will focus on expanding known mineralization along a drill confirmed 750 strike length, in an eastward and up dip direction from 2024 drill collars. All four 2024 drill holes intersected bulk tonnage and localized high grade gold mineralization in multiple zones. WM24-01 intersected 1.69 g/t Au over 104 m including 6.22 g/t Au over 18.98 m and WM22-02ext. returned 2.16 g/t Au over 96.92 m including 4.6 g/t Au over 10.5 m. Mineralization is open in all directions and GIC represents a prospective target distancing over 12 km. More information will be further detailed as programs commence.

About Omega Pacific Resources

Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of precious metal projects in British Columbia. The Company also continues to evaluate prospective assets domestically and internationally. With a talented technical team, Omega Pacific is commitment to responsible exploration with judicious use of capital.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward looking statements in this press release but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expectations of management regarding the Offering, the expectations of management regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering, closing conditions for the Offering, and no objection from the CSE in respect of the Offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include the CSE objecting to the Offering; the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated in this news release; Omega Pacific may be unable to satisfy all of the conditions to the closing required by the CSE. Omega Pacific does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297242

Source: Omega Pacific Resources Inc.