Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. (CSE: OMGA) ("Omega Pacific" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement financing of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering") to support its 2026 exploration initiatives at the Williams Property, located in the Toodoggone Region of northern British Columbia, Canada.

The Company plans an exploration program designed to expand the known mineralization along a gold system discovered in the Company's 2024 inaugural drill program at the GIC Prospect on the Williams Property. The 2024 program returned results including 1.69 g/t Au over 104 metres (including 6.22 g/t Au over 18.98 metres) and 2.16 g/t Au over 96.92 metres. The Company recently completed an analysis of recent and historical data from GIC. The data identified a robust gold system confirmed by drilling over a 750 metre strike length. Additionally, mineralization is open in all directions within a gold soil anomaly extending 1,800 m.

Offering Terms

The Offering will consists of a combination of flow-through units (the "FT Units") and non flow-through units (the "NFT Units") as follows:

10,000,000 FT Units at a price of $0.22 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share (each, a "FT Share") and one half (1/2) share purchase warrant. Each whole share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) additional non flow-through common share at a price of $0.33 for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of closing of the Offering (the "Closing Date"). The share purchase warrants will be subject to earlier expiry in the event that the closing price of the common shares exceeds $0.50 for fifteen (15) consecutive trading days.

7,500,000 NFT Units at a price of $0.20 per NFT Unit. Each NFT Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one half (1/2) share purchase warrant. Each whole share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) additional common share at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of two (2) years from the Closing Date. The share purchase warrants will be subject to earlier expiry in the event that the closing price of the common shares exceeds $0.50 for fifteen (15) consecutive trading days.

The gross proceeds of the issuance of the FT Units will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to Omega Pacific's Williams Property in British Columbia. The Qualifying Expenditures will also qualify as "BC flow-through mining expenditures" as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (British Columbia). All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favor of the subscribers for the FT Units, effective on or before December 31, 2026. The net proceeds from the sale of the NFT Units will also be used for the exploration and development of the Company's Williams Property, and for general working capital.

The Company may pay finders' fees in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain customary conditions and no objection from the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws or the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Williams Exploration Strategy

The GIC Prospect at the Williams Property hosts a robust, bulk tonnage epithermal gold system. All four 2024 drill holes intersected bulk tonnage and localized high grade gold mineralization in multiple zones. WM24-01 intersected 1.69 g/t Au over 104 m and WM22-02ext. returned 2.16 g/t Au over 96.92 m. Mineralization is open in all directions and GIC represents a prospective target distancing over 12 km. The Company's 2026 exploration program will focus on extending mineralization from 2024 drill locations eastward along trend towards historical drill hole WM22-03, 600 m from 2024 drill collar locations. Further details will be disclosed once crews mobilize.

About Omega Pacific Resources

Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the Williams Property in British Columbia's Toodoggone District. The Company also continues to evaluate prospective assets domestically and internationally. Omega Pacific's talented technical team has been instrumental in the resurgence of the Toodoggone District with notable exploration success. We are committed to responsible exploration with judicious use of capital.

