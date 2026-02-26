Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. (CSE: OMGA) ("Omega Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce highly encouraging results from a comprehensive Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA) completed at the GIC Prospect on the Company's wholly owned Williams Property. The study significantly advances the Company's understanding of mineralization controls and highlights multiple opportunities to expand gold mineralization through targeted drilling. The data strongly supports the presence of a robust, structurally controlled gold system with significant discovery and expansion potential.

"We are seeing at GIC the transition from isolated drill success to a coherent discovery story," said Jason Leikam, CEO of Omega Pacific Resources. "The data now clearly define an extensive gold system with an understanding of its controls, and most importantly where it's obvious extensions. This kind of geological clarity is exactly what we look for at the discovery stage and we are very confident our next drill program will deliver results similar to the robust intercepts we reported in 2024." Mr. Leikam added additional regional context, "GIC sits stratigraphically in the Takla (Stuhini) formation, directly adjacent to the Red Line unconformity near contact with the Toodoggone Formation (Hazelton). The presence of this key marker for large deposits across northern British Colombia indicates we in the right setting to locate significant gold and copper gold systems. The initial indications we see at GIC and directly east toward the newly identified ROI Copper-Gold Prospect further enhance our confidence the Williams Property host both multimillion ounce gold and adjacent porphyry potential."

Mr. Leikam continued, "With the obvious geological setting and verification of recent drill results, Omega Pacific is on the right trajectory to deliver in similar fashion to other notable successes in the Toodoggone. The region is continuing to deliver on exploration results. Our neighbours to the south, including TDG Gold and Amarc Resources, showcase the rich mineral endowment of this region that is continuing to attract key industry participants with long term commitments to resource development. Key initial results from these other discoveries are comparable with Omega Pacific's 2024 results. The takeaway is that with the verified potential that GIC offers and the opportunity for new discoveries at ROI, the Williams Property offers a lot of value, and we expect to unlock that value in the upcoming 2026 exploration program."

The EDA integrated historical and recent drill data, multi-element geochemistry, structural measurements, soil geochemistry, and geophysics to develop a preliminary 3D geological model. This model has generated high-confidence exploration targets and materially reduced geological risk.

Highlights

Gold mineralization shows strong continuity and is hosted within a well-defined mafic volcanic stratigraphic horizon intersected in 2022 and 2024 drilling across a strike length over 750 m (Figure 1).

Clear geochemical and alteration vectors have been identified.

Strong correlation between pyrite-rich intervals and gold mineralization, enabling simple visual vectors and use of downhole geophysical methods.

Advanced geochemical clustering techniques successfully distinguish mineralized mafic rocks from background lithologies that can be applied using portable XRF data to support real-time drilling decisions.

Structural analysis confirms faulting and bedding orientation as key controls on mineralization, with mineralized horizons remaining open along strike, potentially down- and up-dip (Figure 2).

2 km east of GIC, compelling soil geochemical anomalies, named the ROI Prospect, highlight copper-molybdenum and gold-bismuth-tellurium signatures consistent with porphyry-style mineralization, suggesting a second exploration target style within a broader 4.6 km long prospective area.

Figure 1. Mineralized mafic package, confirmed by drilling spans 750 m. Mineralization continues open in all directions.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11671/285418_ec39797414d0abf9_001full.jpg

Figure 2. 2024 drilling cross section looking east. Mineralized mafic package projected to surface as possible extension of mineralized zone to north.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11671/285418_ec39797414d0abf9_002full.jpg

A Clear Path to Growth

The EDA results confirm GIC Prospect hosts a coherent, structurally controlled gold system with significant upside potential. Mineralization remains open at depth and laterally beyond current 750 m drilling area.

The integration of historical data, modern geochemistry, and 3D geological modeling has materially reduced geological risk and sharpened drill targeting. The growing geological framework, multiple independent vectors to mineralization, a clear roadmap for systematic exploration has emerged.

Strong Vectoring Toward Higher Grades

The study identified a compelling relationship between gold grades and hydrothermal pyrite development. In recent drilling, logged pyrite abundances greater than 15% are associated with an estimated greater than 80% probability of gold grades exceeding 0.2 g/t Au. Geochemical evidence suggests gold is hosted within hydrothermal pyrite alongside bismuth and tellurium, providing a powerful vector toward higher-grade zones. Analyzed drill core also indicates the least structurally disrupted rocks returned the highest gold grades, suggesting focused zones of preservation and potential grade enhancement.

Advanced data-driven geochemical clustering further differentiates mineralized mafic rocks from background lithologies with high confidence. These results can be applied directly to portable X-ray fluorescence (pXRF) based classifiers during drilling enabling real-time identification of mineralized zones to dynamically adapt drill programs and maximize discovery potential and accelerate additional discoveries.

Multiple Target Styles Emerging

In addition to the main GIC zone, soil geochemical surveys at the ROI Prospect identified copper-molybdenum and gold-bismuth-tellurium anomalies consistent with porphyry-style mineralization (Figure 3). These results highlight the potential for a second mineralization style within the broader property package, significantly enhancing the overall exploration upside.

Figure 3 Directly east of GIC, the untested ROI Prospect holds potential for new discoveries of porphyry mineralization. GIC and ROI cover 4.6 km east to west.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11671/285418_ec39797414d0abf9_003full.jpg

Next Phase of Exploration

Omega Pacific is now positioned to aggressively advance the project through targeted drilling designed to test extensions of known mineralization and simultaneously evaluate new high-impact targets. Omega Pacific plans to advance the GIC Prospect through:

Follow-up drilling focused on extending mineralization along projected structural and stratigraphic trends.

A modern, full-suite soil geochemical survey over priority target areas.

Continued refinement of 3D geological models to guide efficient capital deployment.

More details on the next exploration steps will be disclosed as budgets are defined.

About Omega Pacific Resources

Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the Williams Property in British Columbia's Toodoggone District. The Company also continues to evaluate prospective assets domestically and internationally. With a talented technical team, Omega Pacific's talented technical team has been instrumental in the resurgence of the Toodoggone District with notable exploration success. We are committed to responsible exploration with judicious use of capital.

