Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") notes that Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. ("Omega") has reported encouraging results from a comprehensive Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA) at the GIC Prospect on Omega's wholly owned Williams Property in British Columbia's Toodoggone District. CopAur currently holds 6.3 million shares of Omega Pacific, representing approximately 15% of Omega's issued and outstanding shares.

The study, as reported by Omega, integrates historical drilling, multi-element geochemistry, structural data, soils geochemistry and geophysics into a preliminary 3D geological model, confirming a coherent, structurally controlled gold system hosted within a mafic volcanic stratigraphic horizon traced over a strike length exceeding 750 metres. Gold mineralization remains open along strike and at depth, with a strong correlation identified between hydrothermal pyrite development and gold grades, providing clear vectors to guide follow-up drilling.

As reported by Jason Leikam, the CEO of Omega, the EDA has materially reduced geological risk and defined high-confidence targets for exploration drilling in 2026, while also highlighting a second target area at the ROI Prospect, approximately 2 kilometres east of GIC, where soil anomalies indicate potential porphyry-style copper-gold mineralization. Omega Pacific plans to advance the project through targeted drilling to test extensions of known mineralization, expanded geochemical surveys and continued refinement of its 3D geological model.

"We continue to believe in the potential of the Williams Property, and are very comfortable that Omega, under Jason Leikam's direction, has the requisite exploration management skills necessary to rapidly move the project forward. The results of the EDA lay the foundation for a well-defined 2026 exploration season. Omega's assumption of 100% ownership of the Williams Property, as announced by CopAur in November of last year, allows CopAur to maintain meaningful exposure to the exploration upside at Williams through its equity position, while focusing the Company's resources on developing the Kinsley Mountain project," commented Andrew Neale.

The technical information in this news release is based solely on information disclosed publicly by Omega Pacific and has not been independently verified by CopAur.

About CopAur

CopAur is a mine development company focused on projects within the emerging, mineral-rich gold mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style gold project located in the Kinsley Mountains in Eastern Nevada, approximately 80 km SSW of West Wendover.

