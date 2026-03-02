Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Andrew Neale, CEO of CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") is pleased to report final assay results from the 2025 field-based program of geologic mapping and surface rock geochemical sampling at the 100% owned Troy Canyon property in Nevada.

The Troy Canyon gold-silver project is in the Grant Range of eastern Nye County, NV, approximately 150 km east of Tonopah. The project consists of 59 contiguous unpatented mineral claims covering 493 hectares. High-grade gold mineralization occurs within massive quartz veins, vein breccias and narrower sheeted vein and stockwork zones along the contact between the limestone hanging wall and the quartz monzonite footwall of the Tertiary (23 Ma) Troy pluton.

The field work was completed by APEX Geoscience Ltd., of Edmonton, AB, ("APEX") a full-service, independent geological consulting firm retained by the Company.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/285719_624cf69f3488daeb_002full.jpg

The 2025 Troy Canyon rock sampling program included the collection of 56 samples from outcrop and historic mine workings. Of the 56 samples, a total of 9 samples returned greater than 0.1 grams-per-tonne (g/t) gold (Au) and up to 23.1 g/t Au. A total of 7 samples returned greater than 10 g/t silver (Ag) and up to 56 g/t Ag (Table 1, and Figure 1).

Highlights of 2025 rock sampling at Troy Canyon include:

23.1 g/t Au and 11.1 g/t Au; including 25 g/t Ag and 37 g/t Ag, respectively from historic mine workings outcrops located 300 metres west of the historic Locke Gold Mine portal at the West Locke workings

56 g/t Ag, 48 g/t Ag and 36 g/t Ag from the Sheepherders adit located 80 metres north of the Locke Mine portal; and from the West Locke workings

New discovery of mineralized quartz-hematite breccia zone returning 31 g/t Ag located 1,000 metres southwest of the Locke Mine

Mineralization at Troy Canyon occurs within quartz vein and hematite-breccia bodies localized along the sheared contact of the Troy pluton. All mineralized samples occur within this silica body in localized zones with silica-hematite veining, stockwork, and breccias. Bedding measurement and the presence of Z-folds suggest the main zone silica body lies on the limb of an anticline located to the southwest that was not encountered during mapping. The strike of the veins and breccias is similar to bedding measurements in the limestone, although they are steeper and dip to the west, an observation that will enhance future drill targeting. Mapping and prospecting have also resulted in the expansion of the Troy mineralized trend from 400 to greater than 1,000 metres with the discovery of mineralized quartz-hematite breccia along strike to the southwest.

Table 1: Troy Canyon 2025 Rock Sampling Significant Assay Results

Sample ID Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) E07230 11.1 37 0.08 0.32 E07231 23.1 25 0.07 0.44 E07232 0.4 48 0.29 0.05 E07233 3.0 36 0.07 0.02 E07262 1.7 56 0.26 0.02 E07270 0.1 31 0.04 0.64 E07271 0.2 19 0.04 0.16

Figure 1: Troy Canyon Rock Sample Locations and Geologic Mapping Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/285719_624cf69f3488daeb_003full.jpg

"With the release of our 2025 geologic mapping and rock sample results we have confirmed the high grade gold tenor of the Tory Canyon property; expanded the mineralized trend from 400 to greater than 1,000 metres, with opportunity for further expansion; and made key geological observations that will serve to refine targeting for our planned Phase 1 diamond drill campaign," commented Andrew Neale.

Figure 2: Historic Locke Gold Mine Looking Southwest

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/285719_624cf69f3488daeb_004full.jpg

Methodology and QA/QC

The analytical work reported on herein was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), Kamloops, Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of Copaur Minerals Inc. and APEX, the QP. Rock samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Base and precious metals were determined via four-acid digestion 48 element ICP-MS geochemistry and overlimit values for silver (100 g/t) and zinc (>10,000 g/t) were analyzed via four-acid digestion ICP-AES or AAS. Gold, and silver values returning greater than 1,500 g/t, were analyzed by 30-gram fire-assay with AAS or gravimetric finish.

Rock grab samples are selective by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of mineralization or grades across defined intervals. Continued exploration including but not limited to trenching and/or diamond drilling will be required to confirm the grade and continuity of mineralized zones. Copaur Minerals Inc. has relied on the internal quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) measure of ALS which includes the insertion of standard, blank and duplicate samples into the sample stream to confirm the accuracy of the reported results. APEX detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data, and is not aware of any sampling, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy of the results.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and independent "Qualified Person" to CopAur as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About CopAur

CopAur is a mine development company focused on projects within the emerging, mineral-rich gold mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style gold project located in the Kinsley Mountains in Eastern Nevada, approximately 80 km SSW of West Wendover.

ON BEHALF OF COPAUR MINERALS INC.

Andrew Neale, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revised any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285719

Source: CopAur Minerals Inc.