Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to report that contracts have been let to complete biological and cultural surveys at both the Kinsley Mountain property and the Troy Canyon property.

WestLand Engineering and Environmental Services of Reno, NV, have been given the responsibility to complete a series of nesting eagle & raptor surveys, and general wildlife and botanicals surveys on both properties, including noxious weed surveys on both properties. In parallel with this Mesa Field Services of Sparks, NV will complete a Class III archaeological survey on both properties. Both groups will also complete a gap analysis to ensure that the Company meets all requirements to advance both projects.

"Both Westland and Mesa have been selected after a competitive bid process executed by the Company's Owner's Team - Lead Ram. Both groups have recent experience on similar projects in Nevada and come highly recommended by past clients," commented Andrew Neale.

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 3,600,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.22 per common share and are valid for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The options were granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About CopAur: CopAur is a mine development company focused on projects within the emerging, mineral-rich gold mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style gold project located in the Kinsley Mountains in Eastern Nevada, approximately 80 km SSW of West Wendover.

Forward-Looking Information

