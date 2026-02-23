Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to report that APEX Geoscience Ltd. ("APEX") has completed the integration of the results of the approximately 20,000 meters of reverse circulation and diamond core drilling completed in 2020 and 2023 into the Kinsley Mountain geology and mineralization model.

Kinsley hosts current mineral resources of 418,000 indicated ounces at 2.63 g/t gold and 117,000 inferred ounces at 1.51 g/t gold, including 302,000 ounces averaging 6.11 g/t gold within the high-grade Western Flank Zone1.

The updated geology and mineralization model has been uploaded into the Company's data room with access provided to Global Resource Engineering ("GRE") who have responsibilities for generating the Preliminary Economic Analysis ("PEA") for the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project.

Representatives from the Company including the Lead Ram owner's team, APEX and GRE will convene on the Kinsley property in eastern Nevada this week to review site-specific layout and arrangement issues as needed for the PEA.

"Updating the Kinsley Mountain geology model is a key milestone in progressing the project and comprises a critical component of the PEA. I'm excited to assemble our team on the Kinsley Property, as nothing beats 'boots on the ground' to get the team focussed on what is required to move this project forward," commented Andrew Neale.

About CopAur: CopAur is a mine development company focused on projects within the emerging, mineral-rich gold mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style gold project located in the Kinsley Mountains in Eastern Nevada, approximately 80 km SSW of West Wendover.

ON BEHALF OF COPAUR MINERALS INC.

Andrew Neale, CEO

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021, with an effective date of May 5, 2021, and prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons, and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca).

