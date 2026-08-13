The authorization enables the operation of a regulated crypto-asset trading platform to provide clients with custody, trading, order execution, and transfer services

Through MiCA's cross-border framework, Perpetual Markets MTF can now offer these services to clients throughout the EU

Perpetuals.com Ltd (Nasdaq: PDC) today announced that Perpetual Markets MTF (PM MTF LTD., Cyprus), which runs on Perpetuals' technology, has received approval from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) to offer crypto-asset services under the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

The authorization enables the operation of a trading platform for crypto-assets that can provide clients with crypto-asset custody and administration, order execution, order reception and transmission, and crypto-asset transfer services. It builds on Perpetuals' existing MiFID II-regulated MTF platform, allowing Perpetuals to broaden the range of asset classes available through its regulated European venue while providing a route to offer these services to clients across the EU through MiCA's cross-border notification framework.

This milestone marks an expansion into digital assets, allowing the company to build its crypto-asset offering alongside its existing trading capabilities. At a time when parts of the industry have been forced to scale back their European ambitions, Perpetuals has turned the company's regulatory expertise and adherence into a competitive edge. The same infrastructure now lets other firms offer regulated EU services through Perpetual Markets MTF.

Securing this authorization is an important milestone because it gives us the regulatory green light to build and expand our crypto-asset offering in Europe," said Patrick Gruhn, CEO of Perpetuals. "It also positions Perpetuals as a white-label provider, giving brokers and institutions a regulated route into European crypto through our infrastructure rather than their own."

About Perpetuals.com Ltd

Perpetuals.com Ltd (Nasdaq: PDC) is a fintech company developing AI-powered trading products and prediction markets, with a global footprint across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its mission is to reduce risk by empowering retail users with intuitive, secure, and efficient trading experiences that span the world's capital markets. UpsideOnly, the company's flagship consumer product, is the first risk-free trading platform, pairing human market insight with proprietary BayesShield AI so users can share in trading profits without ever risking their own money.

Perpetuals' proprietary AI system, BayesShield AI, combines advanced AI and data analysis. The technology is trained on billions of trades, monitors market activity in real time, identifies patterns for trading and risk decisions, and provides multi-asset coverage. The company's technology is used by the EU-licensed Perpetual Markets Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF), PM MTF Ltd, which operates under full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Perpetuals.com's plans to create an exchange for spot crypto assets, tokenized securities and crypto derivatives, and the anticipated benefits of offering these products through a unified account and margin balance. Words such as "expect," "will," "positions," "advancing," "projected," "anticipated," and other similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements reflect the company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory approvals, market conditions, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out by the company underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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Contacts:

Media: press@perpetuals.com

Investor Relations: ir@perpetuals.com