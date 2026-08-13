

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - To combat birth tourism and protect the integrity of the U.S. immigration system, the State Department has established a Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force.



The Task Force will review the activities of visa holders worldwide to identify instances of birth tourism, take action to revoke visas of those who engage in or facilitate it, and dismantle the networks that profit from this abuse.



The Task Force will address the abuse by analyzing and connecting information held across the Department and other federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security.



The Department of State is addressing birth tourism on a global scale, examining travel histories of individuals from all around the world to end this exploitation and abuse.



The Birth Tourism taskforce has already taken action by revoking more than 600 visas from foreign nationals across the globe after detecting ineligibility.



President Donald Trump last week signed two executive orders aimed at limiting birthright citizenship and 'birth tourism' in the United States.



The Executive Order delegates presidential authorities to the Secretary of State and Secretary of Homeland Security and directs them to ban the so-called practice of birth tourism, through which pregnant mothers come to the United States to give birth so that their children will automatically get U.S. citizenship.



The order gives the Secretary of State broad discretionary authority to revoke visas.



Facilitators have turned birth tourism into a lucrative, for-profit industry.



They sometimes market themselves as doulas, midwives, or wellness advocates while openly advertising 'birth in the U.S.' services, visa coaching, and hospital arrangements.



Some forge medical documents or coach clients to conceal their true travel purpose and avoid paying hospital bills, with online marketing promising clients 'automatic citizenship' and 'a future without borders.'



The State Department said that the work of the Bureau of Consular Affairs Task Force and consular officers at U.S. embassies and consulates around the world is exposing widespread patterns of deception.



It warned that foreigners who willfully misrepresent the purpose of their travel or entry into the United States may be permanently ineligible for a U.S. visa or entry to the United States.



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