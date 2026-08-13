Uttar Pradesh's Premier T20 League Comes to North American Screens Exclusively on https://flashsm.com,

34 Matches Across 22 Matchdays from 14 August to 6 September 2026, Headlined by Rinku Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dhruv Jurel and a Roster of 14 IPL Players!

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLZH) ("Flash" or the "Company") today announced that https://flashsm.com, its direct-to-consumer cricket streaming and fan engagement application, will bring UPT20 - the Uttar Pradesh T20 League - to cricket fans across North America, adding a marquee new live cricket property to the platform. Season 4 of UPT20 features six franchises, 34 matches and 14 IPL players, and gets underway on August 14th.

Big-league Indian cricket. Real stars. Live on your screen. FLASHSM is available now in North America at https://flashsm.com and on Google Play and Apple TV

UPT20 SEASON 4 - LIVE ON https://flashsm.com, FROM 14 AUGUST

UPT20 is one of India's premier domestic T20 leagues and the proving ground for Uttar Pradesh's cricketing talent - a state that has produced some of the most recognisable names in world cricket. Season 4 runs from 14 August to 6 September 2026, with matches played in prime-time slots at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM IST. After three seasons of record-breaking growth, UPT20 has become one of the most-watched domestic properties in Indian cricket. Now, for the first time, that action is being brought to North American fans on FLASHSM.



UPT20 has always been driven by a clear vision-to provide the exceptional cricketing talent of Uttar Pradesh with a world-class platform and take the league to audiences beyond the state. The exclusive availability of Season 4 across North America marks an important milestone in our journey. We are delighted that fans in the United States and Canada will now experience the quality, energy and passion that define UPT20," said Dr. Sanjay Kapoor, Chairman, UP T20 League.



There is a large and deeply passionate cricket audience across the United States and Canada that has long been underserved when it comes to India's domestic game. UPT20 offers genuine quality and real emotional pull, and bringing Season 4 exclusively to North American fans marks a significant step in how we deliver live cricket to viewers," said Bradley Nattrass, Chief Executive Officer, Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc.

UPT20 SEASON 4 AT A GLANCE

UPT20 SEASON 4 DETAILS Dates 14 August - 6 September 2026 Teams 6 franchises Matches 34 Matchdays 22, including 13 doubleheaders IPL Players 14 Match Times 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM IST (prime time) Opening Match time/Eliminator Game 8:30PM/8:00PM IST Watch in North America FLASHSM - exclusively

14 IPL PLAYERS. ONE LEAGUE.

This is not development cricket. UPT20 Season 4 puts 14 players with Indian Premier League experience on the same field, alongside the next wave of talent pushing for national selection:

Rinku Singh

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Dhruv Jurel

Mohsin Khan

Priyam Garg

Yash Dayal

Sameer Rizvi

Vipraj Nigam

Karn Sharma

Prince Yadav

Zeeshan Ansari

Aryan Juyal

Abhinandan Singh

Akshdeep Nath

Marquee UPT20 players carry a cumulative digital following of more than 17 million across social channels - a measure of just how much star power this league puts on the park.

A LEAGUE WITH REAL AUDIENCE BEHIND IT

UPT20 is not an untested property. Season 3 delivered numbers that stand up against far older leagues:

31.3 Mn total viewership reach across TV and OTT

total viewership reach across TV and OTT 3.63 Mn viewers for the Season 3 final between Meerut Mavericks and Kashi Rudras

viewers for the Season 3 final between Meerut Mavericks and Kashi Rudras 1.19 Mn average TV viewers across the course of 34 matches

average TV viewers across the course of 34 matches 152 Mn reach across all media, with 330 hours of total TV broadcast

reach across all media, with of total TV broadcast 30% year-on-year growth in cumulative audience reach

in cumulative audience reach 30 Mn+ video views and 16.9 Mn+ total engagement across the season on digital

video views and total engagement across the season on digital 80,000 in stadium attendance across 34 matches

That audience has, until now, had no dedicated home in North America. FLASHSM changes that.

THE BIGGEST CRICKET MARKET OPPORTUNITY IN NORTH AMERICA - AND YOU'RE EARLY

Cricket is the second most-watched sport in the world, with an estimated 2.5 billion fans globally - and North America is one of its fastest-growing markets. As per market research published by the International Cricket Council (ICC), there are an estimated 20 million to 30 million cricket fans in North America, with the vast majority concentrated in the United States and a fast-growing audience in Canada.

Because cricket is mostly streamed via specialized services rather than major network television, precise per-match domestic ratings are difficult to isolate. However, key data points highlight the massive scale of the T20 audience in the region: an estimated 123.7 million viewers from the United States alone tuned into digital and broadcast coverage during peak matches (such as USA vs. India) during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup; the ICC reported a 49% spike in American digital users on its official platforms during recent T20 World Cup cycles; and Major League Cricket, North America's professional T20 league, pulled in over 54 million viewers globally across 90+ countries last season. For the millions of North American fans with roots in Uttar Pradesh and across India, UPT20 is not a foreign competition - it is home cricket. FLASHSM is bringing it to them.

HOW TO WATCH UPT20 ON FLASHSM

Go to https://flashsm.com or open Google Play Download the FLASHSM app and create your account Open the UPT20 Season 4 hub and start watching from the first ball on 14 August

UPT20 Season 4 begins 14 August 2026. Download FLASHSM today.

Investor Info: NASDAQ: FLZH

About Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc.

Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLZH) is a cricket-focused sports and media company seeking to develop and commercialize cricket media, league-management, sponsorship, and related sports-entertainment opportunities. Through its relationship with IPG, Flash is focused on professional cricket properties, media and broadcast opportunities, sponsorships, league operations, and related commercial initiatives. The Company's business plans remain subject to execution risks, market conditions, definitive agreements, third-party approvals, and the Company's ability to finance, develop, and commercialize its sports and media initiatives. https://flashsportsandmedia.com https://flashsm.com.

About UP T20

The Uttar Pradesh T20 League (UPT20) has rapidly established itself as one of India's most exciting domestic cricket competitions, providing a professional platform for the state's established players and emerging talent. Since its inception, the league has created opportunities for young cricketers to perform under pressure, share dressing rooms with experienced international and IPL players, and showcase their abilities before selectors, franchises and a nationwide audience. With six competitive franchises, high-quality broadcast coverage and passionate fan support, UPT20 has strengthened the cricketing ecosystem across Uttar Pradesh. Season 4, featuring 34 matches across Lucknow and Kanpur, reflects the league's continued growth and expanding footprint. Beyond entertainment, UPT20 serves as a meaningful pathway for players aspiring to reach the IPL and represent India, while also taking Uttar Pradesh cricket to wider national and international audiences. It strengthens regional identity, inspires young fans and supports the long-term development of cricket throughout the state.

About Indian Premier League:

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is ranked as the second-most valuable sports league in the world on a per-match basis, trailing only the NFL. Driven by a massive $6.2 billion media rights deal for 2023-2027, each IPL match is valued at approximately $13.4 million to $16.8 million, exceeding the per game value of the EPL and NBA. For more information, visit: www.iplt20.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the launch, features, availability, functionality, pricing, adoption, subscriber growth, performance, monetization and anticipated benefits of FLASHSM and its paid subscription offering; the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans and strategies relating to the development, commercialization and monetization of its cricket-focused sports and media platform, including direct-to-consumer and subscription initiatives; the Company's ability to attract, convert and retain paying subscribers and to generate recurring subscription revenue; the Company's relationship with Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC and other current or potential strategic partners; current and future cricket, sports, media, streaming, league-management, sponsorship, media rights, franchise-development, broadcast and related commercial opportunities; the development, operation or commercialization of the Lanka Premier League, the Uttar Pradesh T20 League (UPT20) or any other cricket league, tournament, event, property or related rights; potential sponsorships, media rights arrangements, franchise sales, broadcast relationships, subscription and advertising revenue, league operations, player participation, venue arrangements, commercial partnerships and other business opportunities; the Company's ability to generate revenues, achieve growth, obtain financing, enter into definitive agreements, obtain required approvals, maintain relationships with third parties and execute its business plan; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the applicable listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and similar words or expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance, events or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the launch of paid subscriptions on FLASHSM may not be realized; the Company's ability to attract, convert and retain paying subscribers and to achieve and sustain subscription revenue and audience engagement; pricing, churn, payment processing, refunds and the seasonal nature of subscriber demand; the performance, reliability, security and continued availability of the application and its underlying content and technology; the Company's early-stage sports and media strategy and limited operating history in its current business focus; the Company's ability to develop, finance, operate, commercialize, monetize and scale cricket, sports, media, streaming, league-management, sponsorship, broadcast and related business lines; the Company's ability to obtain, license and maintain the broadcast, streaming and other rights necessary to offer content through the application in each market; the seasonal nature of cricket leagues and events and the many conditions to successful league and event operations; the Company's dependence on third-party relationships, including relationships with Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC, cricket governing bodies, league operators, venues, broadcasters, sponsors, franchise owners, players, application distribution platforms, technology vendors, commercial counterparties and other strategic partners; the possibility that definitive agreements with any such parties may not be entered into on acceptable terms, or at all; the possibility that existing or contemplated relationships, arrangements, rights or opportunities may be terminated, delayed, modified, disputed or fail to produce expected results; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain required governmental, regulatory, league, venue, governing-body, shareholder, exchange or other approvals, consents or authorizations; the possibility that anticipated subscription revenue, franchise sales, sponsorships, media rights arrangements, broadcast relationships, advertising revenue, ticketing revenue, licensing revenue or other commercial opportunities may not materialize, may be delayed, or may be less favorable than expected; competitive dynamics in the sports, media, entertainment, streaming, broadcast, sponsorship and league-management industries; changes in consumer demand, audience engagement, advertiser demand, media consumption habits and market conditions affecting cricket, sports and media properties; the Company's ability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all, and the potential dilutive effect of any financing transactions; risks associated with international business activities, including geopolitical, regulatory, tax, foreign exchange, sanctions, anti-corruption, labor, immigration, travel, venue, data-privacy, safety, security and operational risks; general economic, market, industry and capital markets conditions; volatility in the trading price and liquidity of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's ability to comply with applicable SEC reporting, disclosure and internal control requirements.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings made with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update, revise or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Source: Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLZH)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309442

Source: Flash Sports and Media, Inc.