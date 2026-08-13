

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets improved amidst the in-line CPI data from the U.S. With consumer price inflation readings for July matching market forecasts, global markets have toned down rate hike expectations from the Federal Reserve. Anxiety ahead of the release of producer price inflation readings for July however limited gains.



Wall Street Futures are slightly positive as markets toned down Fed hike fears and reacted to the positive earnings updates. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has declined. Sovereign bond yields too eased across major economies.



Both the crude oil price benchmarks are trading with losses of close to 2 percent amidst a lowering of the global demand outlook by the International Energy Agency and data showing an unexpected surge in crude oil inventories in the U.S.



Gold has declined after rising in the previous four sessions. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 53,898.20, up 0.24% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,763.80, up 0.20% Germany's DAX at 26,472.21, up 0.48% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,811.77, down 0.20% France's CAC 40 at 8,692.47, up 0.20% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,571.45, up 0.57% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 68,362.00, up 1.24% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,188.50, down 0.23% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,926.96, down 0.50% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,396.51, down 0.17% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,813.34, up 3.56%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.88, down 0.14% EUR/USD at 1.1536, up 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.3494, up 0.00% USD/JPY at 159.34, down 0.05% USD/CHF at 0.8118, down 0.17% AUD/USD at 0.7054, down 0.13%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.660%, down 0.68% Germany at 3.1492%, down 0.24% France at 3.960%, down 0.35% U.K. at 4.9675%, down 0.15% Japan at 2.874%, up 1.02%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $87.29, down 1.90% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $81.56, down 2.05% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,446.57, down 0.47% Silver Futures (Sep) at $65.09, down 0.92%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $63,544.36, down 0.80% Ethereum at $1,881.92, down 1.44% BNB at $609.84, down 0.57% XRP at $1.00, down 1.42% Solana at $75.67, down 1.36%



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