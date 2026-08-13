Industrial insurer QBE has identified a sharp rise in fires linked to photovoltaic systems, based on inquiries made with UK fire services. According to the company, the number of fires increased by 133% between 2022 and 2025. During the same period, the number of installed photovoltaic systems grew by 52%. Tobias Mehl, risk manager at QBE Germany, views the findings as a significant signal for other markets as well. "Our experience shows that the cause often lies not in the solar modules themselves, but in faulty cable connections, connectors, or other electrical components," he stated. According ...

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