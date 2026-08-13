Entergy Corporation: Entergy Texas Helps Customers Beat the Heat Through Fan Donation Campaign

Company donates more than 2,500 fans to help Southeast Texas families stay cool during the hottest months of the year

By Matthew Bennett

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / As Southeast Texas continues to experience another summer of high temperatures, Entergy Texas has donated more than 2,500 box fans to help vulnerable customers stay safe and cool during the hottest months of the year. Through its annual Beat the Heat campaign, the company partnered with 38 community agencies to distribute fans to customers in 34 cities across Southeast Texas. Since launching the program in 2000, Entergy Texas has donated more than 33,500 fans across its service area.

For households without access to reliable air conditioning, box fans can provide a simple, cost-effective way to improve comfort and reduce indoor heat stress. The annual fan donations are one part of Entergy Texas' broader commitment to helping customers stay safe while connecting them with bill assistance, energy efficiency programs and flexible payment options throughout the summer.

"Our goal is to meet customers where they are with solutions that make a real difference," said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas. "Whether that's providing a fan during the hot summer months, improving a home's energy efficiency or connecting someone with bill assistance, we're focused on helping customers stay safe, comfortable and prepared throughout the year."

The annual fan donations build on several customer-focused initiatives Entergy Texas has delivered this summer to help customers stay cool and save money, including:

Providing no-cost weatherization and cooling upgrades that improve home energy efficiency and lower energy use.

Contributing $500,000 in bill payment assistance to help eligible seniors and customers with disabilities with summer energy expenses.

Expanding bill management tools, payment options and energy-saving resources to give customers more ways to manage their bills.

Customers can learn more about resources to easily manage their bill by visiting Entergy Texas' Bill Toolkit.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas provides electricity to approximately 538,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy generates, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for more than 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Its customers are connected to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc. power grid, which is a regional transmission organization responsible for administering the transmission systems of member utilities in 15 states stretching across the central region of the United States and Manitoba, Canada. We're focused on keeping costs for our customers as low as possible while providing reliable energy that our communities count on. We're also investing in growth for the future with a more resilient, cleaner energy system that includes modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy generation. As a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at EntergyTexas.com and connect with @EntergyTX on social media.

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Pictured: Entergy Texas employees and local volunteers gathered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe to provide customers with free box fans.

Find more stories and multimedia from Entergy Corporation at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/entergy-texas-helps-customers-beat-the-heat-through-fan-donation-campaign-1206921