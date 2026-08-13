Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2026
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
(the "Company")
13 August 2026
LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2026
The Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2026 will shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.
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Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913
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