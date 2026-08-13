Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

(the "Company")

13 August 2026

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2026

The Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2026 will shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com .

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Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913