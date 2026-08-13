Allelo Named No. 5 Best Wine Bar in the United States by USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Allelo, the acclaimed Mediterranean-inspired wine bar and restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg, has been named No. 5 Best Wine Bar in the United States in the 2026 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The national recognition places Allelo among the country's premier wine destinations and celebrates its thoughtfully curated wine program, seasonal Mediterranean cuisine, and exceptional hospitality. The annual awards recognize outstanding businesses across the country through expert nominations and public voting.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition," said Michelle Richards, General Manager and Wine Director. "Our goal has always been to create a welcoming place where guests can discover remarkable wines, enjoy exceptional food, and create lasting memories. To be recognized by USA TODAY readers as one of the top five wine bars in America is an achievement we share with our guests and our dedicated team."

Known for its globally curated wine list featuring boutique producers and distinctive selections from renowned wine regions, Allelo has quickly become a destination for wine enthusiasts and diners seeking an elevated yet approachable experience in the heart of St. Petersburg.

"This award belongs to everyone who has supported us," Richards added. "We are grateful to our guests for their votes and loyalty, and to our talented staff whose passion and hospitality make Allelo what it is every day."

This recognition further highlights St. Petersburg's growing reputation as one of Florida's leading culinary destinations and reflects Allelo's commitment to excellence in food, wine, and hospitality.

About Allelo

Allelo is a contemporary Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and wine bar located in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. Featuring a globally curated wine program, seasonal cuisine, and warm hospitality, Allelo offers guests an inviting destination to explore exceptional wines and thoughtfully crafted dishes in an elegant setting.

Media Contact

Michelle Richards

General Manager & Wine Director, Allelo

(410) 940-8904

michelle.richards@allelostpete.com

www.allelostpete.com

SOURCE: Allelo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/allelo-named-no.-5-best-wine-bar-in-the-united-states-by-usa-today-1206538