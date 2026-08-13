CVS Health Enhances Its Direct-to-Consumer Weight Management Offerings To Improve Access, Affordability, Care and Support for GLP-1 Medications

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

CVS Pharmacy offers all FDA approved GLP-1s, whether through insurance or cash-pay options. New collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company will provide eligible Zepbound and Foundayo patients an additional access point at CVS Pharmacy through the CVS Health app

MinuteClinic digital weight loss visits lowered to $29, the most affordable option in the market, available 24/7

Combines an online visit with a licensed clinician, same-day medication pickup at 9,000 local CVS Pharmacy locations, and in-person pharmacist support in one connected experience, with no membership or recurring monthly fee

Connected businesses position CVS Health to address opportunities and deliver novel solutions in this rapidly growing category, regardless of how the prescription is reimbursed or how the consumer gets their medicine

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) announced a revamp of its weight management program, making it easier for eligible adults to access clinical care, navigate medication costs and get ongoing support for GLP-1 therapy.

Through CVS Health's connected care model, broader direct to consumer access to prescription drugs is easier to deliver. For GLP-1s, it's simple for eligible patients to use our scheduler technology to connect with licensed clinicians 24 hours a day through MinuteClinic, access GLP-1 medications through CVS Pharmacy, receive personalized pharmacist support, and use digital tools to identify available savings options. No separate memberships, no mail-order-only access, and no fragmented handoffs.

As part of this broader effort, CVS Health and Lilly are collaborating to help eligible Zepbound and Foundayo patients more easily access transparent pricing, inclusive of reimbursed and self-pay options, through the CVS Health app.

We're making it easier for patients to navigate and find the most affordable option available to them. By early fourth quarter of 2026, eligible Zepbound and Foundayo patients will be able to view transparent pricing, including cash-pay options, in the CVS Health app for as early as same-day pickup in one of our 9,000 locations. This is in addition to already having oral and injectable formulations of Wegovy available, making CVS Pharmacy a convenient, affordable destination for all FDA approved GLP-1s.

CVS Health offers a comprehensive approach to GLP-1 support at CVS Pharmacy locations and MinuteClinic, available virtually in nearly all states.

New offerings include expanded pharmacy support designed to help patients access these treatments and stay on them, and a new $29 MinuteClinic online visit, with no membership or recurring monthly fee, that connects eligible patients with licensed clinicians who can evaluate and, where clinically appropriate, prescribe GLP-1 therapy.

"Weight management is a deeply personal health journey, and too many people face barriers before they start treatment," said Sid Tenneti, Senior Vice President and Interim President, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness. "CVS Health combines clinical care, pharmacy access, digital tools and trusted pharmacist support to make that journey simpler, more affordable, and more connected. Our collaboration with Lilly is one more way we're expanding direct to consumer access to help eligible patients find options that work best for them."

CVS Pharmacy offers a broad range of GLP-1 prescription medications, including both injectable and oral options from multiple manufacturers, along with new digital resources available on CVS.com.

Helping patients access lower-cost GLP-1 medications

Depending on how or whether a GLP-1 medication is covered, patients can face barriers such as prior authorization requirements, varying insurance coverage and confusion over the many ways to pay for prescriptions -- including insurance, cash-pay options, online portals, manufacturer coupons, vouchers and third-party discount cards.

CVS Pharmacy accepts a wide range of third-party prescription discount cards, manufacturer coupons and manufacturer vouchers to help reduce out-of-pocket costs. At CVS Pharmacy, the out-of-pocket cost for a GLP-1 medication can be as low as $25 a month through commercial insurance with a manufacturer coupon for eligible patients, or $149 for those without insurance who utilize a manufacturer voucher for qualifying medications and doses.

CVS Pharmacy also participates in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program. The program runs through December 31, 2027, and eligible Medicare beneficiaries can access certain GLP-1 medications for $50 per month, offering more predictable and affordable pricing for patients who qualify.

Expanding access to clinical weight loss support

At $29 per visit with no recurring membership or monthly fee, MinuteClinic's care model is built to make a first step toward weight management straightforward and affordable. Patients begin with an online visit with a licensed clinician, who reviews their health history and weight-management goals before determining whether a GLP-1 therapy is the right fit. Those who start treatment can schedule follow-up visits as needed for dose adjustments, side-effect support and ongoing monitoring.

The program is available nationally in accordance with state-level regulations and is designed for self-paying adults ages 18 to 64 who are overweight or living with obesity and intend to pay out of pocket for clinical weight loss services. Patients seeking weight loss or metabolic health clinical support can visit MinuteClinic.com.

Putting pharmacists at the center of care

According to the CVS Health 2025 Rx Report, nearly half of consumers prioritize personalized care at the pharmacy and 80 percent of patients prefer face-to-face engagements over digital, highlighting the importance of providing options to consumers. As more patients turn to GLP-1 medications, a CVS pharmacist is available in person at 9,000 locations to help them start and stay on therapy, at no additional cost.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

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Amy Thibault

401-318-2865

Amy.Thibault@CVSHealth.com

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-enhances-its-direct-to-consumer-weight-management-offering-1206966