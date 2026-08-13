Comcast: Creating Moments of Connection for the Military Community

Two Comcast events brought nearly 1,000 members of the military community together for a movie, a warm meal, and time to connect.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Comcast recently joined community partners at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) to host two unique experiences honoring service members and military families.

On July 22, more than 700 people attended a free "Minions & Monsters" Watch Party at Carey Theater. A week later, nearly 300 service members and their families gathered at the Camp Lewis USO Center for a Hunt.Fish.Feed. Heroes Lunch.

"Service members and military families give so much, often in ways most people never see," said Mona Dexter, Vice President of Military and Veteran Affairs at Comcast. "Sometimes support comes through a major initiative, and sometimes it's something as simple as a movie, a meal, and a few hours together."

"What matters is reminding those who serve and their families that their community sees them, appreciates them, and stands with them."

Mona Dexter

Vice President of Military and Veteran Affairs,

Comcast

A Free Afternoon at the Movies

Comcast hosted the "Minions & Monsters" Watch Party in partnership with the Armed Services YMCA and Lollipop Theater Network. The event featured three free movie screenings, snacks, giveaways, and photo opportunities.

Volunteers from all three organizations welcomed families, supported check-in, and helped make the experience easy and enjoyable from the moment the doors opened through the final credits.

For one military spouse, hosting the event at JBLM removed barriers that would otherwise have made a family trip to the movies impossible.

"Thank you for bringing this movie here and letting us in for free," she said. "I don't drive, my husband is deployed, and with three kids, taking the whole family to a movie theater is impossible."

Serving Up Appreciation

On July 29, Comcast partnered with Sportsman Channel and USO Northwest to bring Hunt.Fish.Feed. to JBLM for the first time.

Created by Sportsman Channel, Hunt.Fish.Feed. uses wild game and fish to prepare meals for communities across the country. The program combines outdoor traditions, culinary creativity, and community service.

At JBLM, Chef Paul Comes and the Hunt.Fish.Feed. culinary team worked alongside Comcast volunteers to prepare and serve venison tacos, street corn salad, Southwest coleslaw, and fresh fruit salad.

"As a U.S. Marine Veteran, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our employee volunteers for stepping up to support service members and military families at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Events like the Hunt.Fish.Feed. Heroes Lunch are a meaningful reminder that service comes in many forms, whether in uniform or through giving your time to serve others," said Roy Novosel, Vice President, Engineering & Technical Operations, Comcast Pacific Northwest. "I also want to thank the USO Northwest and Sportsman Channel for their outstanding partnership and shared commitment to honoring those who serve."

"Together, we created an event that brought people together, strengthened community connections, and showed our appreciation for the sacrifices made by service members and military families every day."

Roy Novosel

Vice President,

Engineering & Technical Operations

Comcast Pacific Northwest

Comcast's commitment to the military community began with our founder, U.S. Navy veteran Ralph Roberts. We're proud to support service members, veterans, and military families year-round through exclusive Xfinity member benefits, career opportunities for military-connected talent, investments in trusted nonprofit partners, and employee-led service across the country.

Learn more about our commitment to the military community and explore exclusive offers here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Comcast at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Comcast

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/creating-moments-of-connection-for-the-military-community-1206992