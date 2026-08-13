Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("EP Financial" or the "Company") announces that a special meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain Time). The Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast, and details for attending, participating and voting at the Meeting will be set out in the Meeting Materials (as defined below). The record date for the determination of the Shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof is August 18, 2026 (the "Record Date").

The Meeting is a special meeting of Shareholders only and is not an annual meeting. No directors are to be elected, no auditor is to be appointed, and no matters relating to executive compensation or to equity compensation plans are to be acted upon at the Meeting.

Purpose of the Special Meeting

At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution (the "Name Change Resolution") authorizing an amendment to the articles of the Company to change the name of the Company from "Everyday People Financial Corp." to "Global Receivables Management Inc." (the "Name Change"), or to such other name as may be approved by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and as is acceptable to the Registrar of Corporations for the Province of Alberta (the "Registrar") and the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and authorizing the directors of the Company to give effect to the Name Change and to the related change of the Company's trading symbol on each of the Exchange and the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB").

As previously announced, the Company completed the divestiture of its non-core Financial Services and EP Homes business segments to FinCard Financial Services Inc. ("FinCard"), which transaction was approved by a majority of the Company's disinterested shareholders at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on July 23, 2026, and received final acceptance from the Exchange on July 28, 2026. Following completion of the divestiture, the Company operates exclusively as a pure-play global receivables management platform. The Company's current corporate name, which reflects its former multi-line business under the "Everyday People" brand, no longer accurately describes the nature of the Company's business or the industry in which it now operates.

The Board has determined that the Name Change is in the best interests of the Company and unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote FOR the Name Change Resolution, for the following reasons:

Alignment with core operations: the proposed name more accurately reflects the Company's business as a pure-play global receivables management company following the disposition of its non-core subsidiaries.

Clarity for investors and stakeholders: a name consistent with the Company's actual operations will help investors, customers and other stakeholders better understand and identify the Company's business focus, reducing potential confusion arising from the legacy "Everyday People" name.

Corporate identity and market positioning: the Name Change supports the Company's rebranding efforts as it establishes itself as a focused participant in the receivables management industry, which may enhance its profile and competitive positioning within that sector.

Consistency with prior disclosure: the Name Change was previously announced by the Company in connection with the divestiture and is consistent with the Company's stated strategic direction following closing.

Change of Trading Symbol

The Common Shares are currently listed on the Exchange under the trading symbol "EPF" and quoted on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "EPFCF". In connection with the Name Change, the Company has reserved the trading symbol "GRMI" with the Exchange and, subject to the matters described in this news release, the Common Shares will trade on the Exchange under the trading symbol "GRMI". The Company also intends to apply to have the trading symbol under which the Common Shares are quoted on the OTCQB changed to "GRMIF". The assignment of a trading symbol on the OTCQB is determined by OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and accordingly there is no assurance that the trading symbol "GRMIF", or any other particular trading symbol, will be available or assigned to the Company on the OTCQB. A new CUSIP number and a new ISIN will be assigned to the Common Shares in connection with the Name Change. No approval of the Shareholders is required in respect of the change of the Company's trading symbol, which is an administrative matter determined by the applicable marketplace and regulatory authorities.

Approval Requirements and Effect on Shareholders

The Name Change Resolution is a special resolution and, in order to be effective, must be approved by not less than two-thirds (662/3%) of the votes cast by the Shareholders present virtually or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting. No Shareholder is required to be excluded from voting on the Name Change Resolution, and no separate class or series vote is required. The Name Change also remains subject to acceptance by the Exchange and other customary regulatory and corporate approvals, including the filing of articles of amendment with the Registrar, and will become effective on the date shown on the certificate of amendment to be issued by the Registrar. Notwithstanding the approval of the Name Change Resolution by Shareholders, the Board may, in its sole discretion and without further approval of, or notice to, Shareholders, revoke the Name Change Resolution in whole or in part, or elect not to proceed with or to delay the implementation of the Name Change and the change of trading symbol, at any time prior to the issuance of the certificate of amendment.

The Name Change is a change of the legal and commercial name of the Company only. It will not result in any change to the business, operations, assets, liabilities, management or Board of the Company, to the authorized share capital of the Company or the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding, or to the rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions attaching to the Common Shares or the proportionate interest of any Shareholder in the Company. Shareholders will not be required to exchange their existing share certificates or direct registration statements as a result of the Name Change. Neither the ABCA nor the articles or by-laws of the Company confer upon Shareholders a right of dissent or a right of appraisal in respect of an amendment to the articles to change the name of the Company, and accordingly Shareholders are not entitled to dissent in respect of the Name Change Resolution.

Meeting Materials, Notice-and-Access and Voting

The Company will use the "notice-and-access" delivery model to furnish the notice of meeting and the management information circular for the Meeting (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") to both registered and non-registered Shareholders. On or before August 31, 2026, being not less than 30 days prior to the date of the Meeting, the Company will send to Shareholders of record as of the Record Date a notice-and-access notification together with the applicable form of proxy or voting instruction form. The Meeting Materials will be available as of August 31, 2026 at https://odysseytrust.com/client/everyday-people-financial-sm-2026/ and will also be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders will not receive paper copies of the Meeting Materials unless they specifically request paper copies. Shareholders who wish to receive a paper copy of the Meeting Materials, or who have questions about notice-and-access, may contact Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey"), the Company's transfer agent, at 1-888-290-1175 (toll-free within North America) or 1-587-885-0960 (direct from outside North America). In order to receive a paper copy in time to vote before the Meeting, requests should be received no later than September 17, 2026.

To be valid, a completed form of proxy must be received by Odyssey not later than 10:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on September 28, 2026 or, if the Meeting is adjourned or postponed, not later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in the Province of Alberta) prior to the time of the adjourned or postponed Meeting. Non-registered Shareholders should note that their intermediary may set an earlier deadline for the return of voting instruction forms and should follow the instructions provided by their intermediary. Shareholders are encouraged to read the Meeting Materials carefully, as they contain important information with respect to voting Common Shares and attending and participating at the Meeting.

Abridgement of Notice Period

The Company is relying upon section 2.20 of National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101") in connection with the abridgement of the time period prescribed under subsection 2.2(1) of NI 54-101 for the sending of the notification of meeting and record dates in respect of the Meeting.

As contemplated by section 2.20 of NI 54-101, the Company has arranged to have all proxy-related materials in connection with the Meeting sent in compliance with the applicable timing requirements of sections 2.9 and 2.12 of NI 54-101, and has arranged to carry out all of the other requirements of NI 54-101 in connection with the Meeting. As the Company is using notice-and-access to send proxy-related materials to beneficial owners of Common Shares in connection with the Meeting, the Company has, in accordance with paragraph 2.20(a.1) of NI 54-101, fixed the record date for notice of the Meeting to be at least 40 days before the date of the Meeting and sent the notification of meeting and record dates at least 3 business days before the record date for notice.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People Financial Corp. is a pure-play global receivables management platform company, providing fee-for-service receivables management and debt collection services across Canada and the United Kingdom. First established in 1975, the Company has a workforce of over 700 professionals operating across Canada and the United Kingdom.

The Company's global receivables management platform operating under BPO, EPFS, CCS, ACT, GCS, and Groupe Solution helps organizations recover receivables and streamline billing processes without purchasing consumer debt. Founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to financially reestablish themselves, the Company is committed to responsible receivables management that puts the customer at the heart of the process delivering optimal outcomes for clients while treating consumers with dignity and affordability.

For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the calling and holding of the Meeting and the timing thereof, the preparation, posting and delivery of the Meeting Materials, the proposed change of the Company's name to Global Receivables Management Inc. (or such other name as may be acceptable to the applicable regulatory authorities), the related change of the Company's trading symbol on the Exchange and the OTCQB to "GRMI" and "GRMIF" respectively (or such other trading symbol as may be available or assigned), the receipt of Shareholder, Exchange and other regulatory approvals, the filing of articles of amendment and the issuance of a certificate of amendment by the Registrar, the anticipated timing and completion of the Name Change and the change of trading symbol, and the business, plans, strategy and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Name Change Resolution may not receive the requisite approval of Shareholders, the risk that the Name Change and the change of trading symbol may not be completed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all, or may be delayed, the exercise by the Board of its discretion to revoke, or not to proceed with, the Name Change and the change of trading symbol, the availability of the trading symbol "GRMIF" on the OTCQB, the receipt of Exchange and other regulatory approvals, market conditions, operational performance, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309492

Source: Everyday People Financial Corp.