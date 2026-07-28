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Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 23, 2026 announcing the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), the Company has closed (i) the previously announced divestiture of its non-core financial services subsidiaries (the "Divested Subsidiaries") to FinCard Financial Services Inc. ("FinCard"), and (ii) the settlement of accrued directors' fees owing to certain independent directors of the Company through the issuance of common shares (the "Debt Settlement"), in each case following receipt of final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Closing of the Divestiture of the Non-Core Financial Services Subsidiaries

The Company has completed the sale of the Divested Subsidiaries (Everyday People Homes Inc., EP Homes II Inc., EP Travel Card Inc., Everyday People Care Inc., Everyday People Climb Credit Inc., and Everyday People Supply Chain Solutions Inc.) to FinCard for aggregate consideration of $850,000, pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated March 11, 2026 (the "EP SPA") between FinCard, as purchaser, and Everyday People Investments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as vendor (the "Transaction").

The Transaction was ratified and approved by a majority of the disinterested shareholders of the Company at the Meeting held on July 23, 2026. Votes attaching to common shares beneficially owned by Gordon Reykdal, EAM Enterprises Inc., Carrie Reykdal, David Guebert and Scott Sinclair, and their respective associates and affiliates, were excluded from the vote count as interested parties. Having received disinterested shareholder approval and final acceptance of the Exchange, the Transaction closed effective July 23, 2026.

As a result of the closing of the Transaction, the Company will continue to focus on its core business as a pure-play international revenue cycle management company, and, as previously announced, intends to pursue a corresponding change of its name to "Global Receivables Management Inc." (or such other name as may be acceptable to applicable regulatory authorities) and a corresponding change to its trading symbol on the Exchange, in each case subject to shareholder approval, Exchange acceptance and other customary regulatory and corporate approvals, including the filing of Articles of Amendment.

The Transaction constituted a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), as EAM Enterprises Inc., a private company owned by Carrie Reykdal (the wife of Gordon Reykdal, Executive Chairman of FinCard and Senior Advisor to the Company), holds an interest in FinCard. Additional information regarding the background to, and reasons for, the Transaction, and the related party transaction disclosure required under MI 61-101, is contained in the Company's management information circular dated June 23, 2026 (the "Circular") and the Company's news release dated March 11, 2026, each available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Closing of the Debt Settlement

The Company has also closed the Debt Settlement, pursuant to which it settled an aggregate of $291,500 of accrued directors' fees owing to David Guebert, Amy ter Haar, Nitin Kaushal and Scott Sinclair (the "Related Parties"), each an independent director of the Company, through the issuance of an aggregate of 435,073 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed price of $0.67 per common share, as follows:

Director Accrued Fees Owing ($) Settlement Shares Issued David Guebert 71,500 106,716 Amy ter Haar 71,500 106,716 Nitin Kaushal 77,000 114,925 Scott Sinclair 71,500 106,716

The Debt Settlement was ratified and approved by a majority of the disinterested shareholders of the Company at the Meeting. The Related Parties, as interested parties to the Debt Settlement, were excluded from the vote count. Having received disinterested shareholder approval and final acceptance of the Exchange, the Debt Settlement closed effective July 23, 2026.

The Debt Settlement constituted a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101 and TSXV Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, as the Related Parties are directors of the Company. The Company relied on the exemption from the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101 available under section 5.5(a) thereof, and the exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement available under section 5.7(1)(a) thereof, in each case on the basis that the fair market value of the Debt Settlement did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. Notwithstanding the availability of these exemptions, disinterested shareholder approval was obtained in accordance with TSXV Policy 4.4. The Settlement Shares are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance under applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Exchange.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People Financial Corp. is a pure-play international Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM") company, providing fee-for-service receivables management and debt collection services across Canada and the United Kingdom. First established in 1988, we have a workforce of over 700 professionals operating across Canada and the United Kingdom.

The Company's RCM platform - operating under BPO, EPFS, CCS, ACT, GCS, and Groupe Solution - helps organizations recover receivables and streamline billing processes without purchasing consumer debt.

Founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to financially reestablish themselves, the Company is committed to responsible receivables management that puts the customer at the heart of the process - delivering optimal outcomes for clients while treating consumers with dignity and affordability. For more information visit:

For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding U.S. Securities Laws

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereof. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "plan", "estimate", "propose", "continue", "potential" and similar expressions, including negative variations thereof, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's continued focus on its revenue cycle management business following the completion of the divestiture of its non-core financial services subsidiaries; the proposed change of the Company's name to Global Receivables Management Inc. (or such other name as may be acceptable to applicable regulatory authorities); and the corresponding change of the Company's trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation: that all remaining regulatory, corporate and other required approvals in respect of the proposed name change and trading symbol change will be obtained in a timely manner; that the Company will successfully continue to execute its revenue cycle management strategy; and that there will be no material adverse changes in market, regulatory, economic or business conditions.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the proposed name change and trading symbol change may not be completed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all, or may be delayed; changes in applicable laws, regulations or regulatory policies; adverse business, economic, market or industry conditions; the Company's ability to successfully execute its strategic focus on its revenue cycle management business; and the other risk factors disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and risk factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306807

Source: Everyday People Financial Corp.