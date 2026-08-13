NEW YORK, Aug 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - SunScout Holding Limited (NYSE American: SNSC) develops autonomous solar-powered robotic mowers and complementary solar energy solutions. The company has principal operations in New Zealand and the United States and is incorporated in the Cayman Islands.SunScout commenced concurrent trading on NYSE American and NYSE Texas on August 12, 2026, becoming the first issuer with this combination of domicile and operational footprint to list on both exchanges. The offering was priced at $5.00 per Class A ordinary share, yielding gross proceeds of approximately $15.5 million. Upon closing, the company will have approximately 23.1 million Class A ordinary shares outstanding, implying a market capitalization of roughly $115.5 million based on the offer price.NYSE Texas, launched by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) in March 2025 and headquartered in Dallas, currently hosts listed companies with an aggregate market capitalization exceeding $3.9 trillion, positioning it as a significant U.S. capital-markets hub. The dual listing is expected to enhance SunScout's brand visibility across the United States, particularly in Texas, where the company is pursuing strategic expansion, while also broadening its investor base.Three-Pronged Clean-Tech Portfolio; SunScout Products Emerges as Key Growth DriverAs detailed in its prospectus, SunScout designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes autonomous solar-powered robotic mowers alongside complementary solar-energy solutions. Its operations are organized into three segments: SunScout Products (autonomous solar-powered robotic mowers and complementary products), solar power development solutions, and engineering products and services under the Brunton Engineering brand, which encompasses clean-energy hardware and high-precision manufacturing.For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, the company reported total revenue of approximately $4.8 million, representing year-over-year growth of 93.6%. Solar power development solutions contributed approximately 40.9% of total revenue, while engineering products and services accounted for approximately 31.1%. Revenue from SunScout Products rose to approximately 28.0% of total revenue, up from approximately 18.5% in FY2024, demonstrating strong growth momentum.The prospectus explicitly notes that while solar power development and engineering services currently generate the majority of top-line revenue, the SunScout Products segment captures long-term growth opportunities aligned with global market expansion and is positioned as a core growth engine, accelerating the company's transition toward a higher-value, product-driven business model.According to Mordor Intelligence, the global robotic lawn mower market is on a robust growth trajectory, valued at roughly $2.4 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $4.7 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. Robotic mowers still represent a small fraction of the broader lawn-equipment market, leaving significant room for penetration.Rising labor shortages and escalating lawn-maintenance costs are fueling demand for automation. Concurrently, regulatory initiatives worldwide to phase out gasoline-powered outdoor equipment are gaining momentum, accelerating industry electrification. Shifting consumer preferences toward intelligent, convenient solutions are fostering deeper integration of robotic mowers with smart-home ecosystems and the Internet of Things (IoT), creating substantial headroom for automated electric mowing solutions.Proprietary DSA Technology Enables True Off-Grid OperationSunScout's core competitive advantage lies in its proprietary Deployable Solar Array (DSA) technology, which allows its robotic mowers to operate entirely on solar power, achieving genuine off-grid performance without reliance on electrical outlets. Conventional gasoline-powered mowers emit carbon emissions, and while existing electric mowers eliminate direct emissions, they remain dependent on fixed charging infrastructure, constraining operational range and flexibility.The DSA mechanism enables solar panels to automatically deploy when stationary, tripling the surface area to maximize solar-energy capture for onboard battery charging; panels retract during movement to preserve maneuverability. This design supports fully solar-dependent, zero-emission autonomous mowing, augmented by autonomous navigation and AI-powered obstacle avoidance capabilities.According to the company, few competing products can function completely independent of external power sources. This capability unlocks deployments at sites without power outlets or charging facilities - such as golf courses, public parks, and large-scale green spaces - delivering meaningful advantages for continuous autonomous field operations. Over the longer term, DSA-based hardware insulates operating costs from electricity-price inflation and enables rollouts in regions with limited or unreliable grid infrastructure.SunScout also emphasizes that its technology platform is highly adaptable and platform-agnostic, opening potential applications beyond lawn mowing, including agricultural robotics, onboard solar-charging systems for electric vehicles, autonomous patrol robots, and other mobile machinery.Three-Tier Product Lineup and Rapidly Expanding Global DistributionSunScout's autonomous solar-powered robotic mower portfolio comprises three modular models: the residential-grade SunScout Eco, light-commercial SunScout Pro, and large-institutional-focused SunScout ProMax. The modular architecture supports incremental upgrades without extensive redesign, facilitating efficient global deployment across diverse terrain and climate conditions.For example, the entry-level SunScout Eco integrates high-efficiency photovoltaic panels into the top housing, converting sunlight to supply all energy required for propulsion, cutting assemblies, and onboard electronics. The unit employs a multi-sensor suite and AI-enhanced dual-camera visual navigation to map work zones, identify lawn boundaries and obstacles, and optimize mowing routes. For larger and more complex sites, RTK satellite navigation is available to deliver centimeter-level positioning accuracy.On commercial-channel development, SunScout has established distribution partnerships with Wrissmer Werkstattsysteme GmbH (WWS) in Europe and MowBot Limited in Australia and New Zealand, and is in active discussions regarding potential distribution cooperation with major retailers, including Walmart.Beyond robotic hardware, the company provides end-to-end solar power development solutions, including system design, installation, and full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for commercial, industrial, and institutional clients. Through its Brunton Engineering brand, it also offers engineering products and services leveraging nearly 30 years of precision-fabrication and mechanical-engineering expertise, and is an accredited supplier to the New Zealand Defence Force.On the manufacturing front, assembly is currently conducted via SunScout Asia in Thailand. The company is advancing the establishment of an assembly and distribution center in Austin, Texas, through its U.S. subsidiary, which will build domestic production capacity and support long-term North American expansion, aligning with U.S. policy emphasis on domestic robotics and technology supply chains. Recent actions by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) restricting authorizations for certain foreign-produced robotic products further underscore the growing importance of domestic manufacturing and supply-chain resilience.Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used primarily for: (i) construction of the Austin manufacturing facility; (ii) sales and marketing activities; (iii) product research and development; (iv) inventory procurement; (v) repayment of one loan; (vi) consideration for the acquisition of Brightway Energy LLC; and (vii) general working capital purposes.Against the backdrop of accelerating global clean-energy transition and continued expansion of the robotic-mower market, market participants will closely monitor whether SunScout can leverage its proprietary off-grid solar-robotics technology to differentiate itself amid intensifying industry competition.Note: This translation has been calibrated against the company's registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-295248), as declared effective by the SEC on August 11, 2026. All financial data, segment descriptions, and legal status reflect the prospectus disclosures. Certain distributor names and retail discussions are retained as stated in the prospectus; for definitive terms, please refer to the final prospectus.For more information, please contact:Golden Fleece Cross-border Consulting Co., LimitedEmail: heidiho@goldenfleece.hkSource: SunScout Holding LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.