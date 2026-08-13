Genova Property Group AB: Genova adopts new financial growth targets - strong focus on cash flow and profitable growth

The Board of Directors of Genova Property Group has adopted new financial targets reflecting the company's development and strong focus on cash flow and profitable growth.

"With Genova's combination of stable cash flows from investment properties and a proven strong project development business, we are well positioned to deliver long-term and competitive returns. We are now increasing our focus on strengthening cash flow and profitability by raising Genova's financial target of average annual growth in income from property management per share to at least 25%", comments Michael Moschewitz, CEO of Genova.

FINANCIAL TARGETS

Income from property management per share

Achieve an average annual growth of at least 25% in income from property management per share (before dividend) over a business cycle. The previous target was 20%.

Long-term net asset value per share

Achieve an average annual growth of at least 15% in long-term net asset value per share (including any value distributions to shareholders) over a business cycle. The previous target was 20%.

The company's risk limits regarding equity/assets ratio, loan-to-value ratio and interest-coverage ratio remain unchanged.

For further information, please contact:

CEO, Michael Moschewitz, mobile +46 (0)70-713 69 39, michael.moschewitz@genova.se

This information is such information that Genova Property Group AB (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 13 August 2026 at 6.00 p.m. CEST.

About Genova

Genova Property Group AB (publ) is a dynamic property company with extensive expertise in various segments of the property market. The company aims to drive sustainable value growth through active property management, urban development, project development and property transactions in Sweden. As of 31 March 2026, Genova owned properties valued at approximately SEK 10.5 billion and the company held a substantial building rights portfolio. Genova's share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2020.

Genova Smålandsgatan 12 - 111 46 Stockholm - www.genova.se