

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, Odysight.ai Inc. (ODYS) announced a Memorandum of Agreement with Boeing. (BA) to demonstrate its computer vision-based predictive maintenance platform in select laboratory and test environments at two Boeing sites.



The partnership is part of the industrial cooperation agreement between Boeing and the Industrial Cooperation Authority.



With this agreement, the company expects to demonstrate the versatility of its visual sensing and predictive maintenance capabilities.



Currently, ODYS is trading at $4.1558, down 1.05 percent on the Nasdaq.



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