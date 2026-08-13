Curitiba, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (BVMF: CPLE3) (NYSE: ELPC) announces that its 2025 annual report on Form 20-F was filed on April 16, 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Holders of the Company's equity securities can receive hard copies of the Annual Report, including its audited financial statements, without charge by request directed to: ri@copel.com. This document is also available on Copel's website (https://ri.copel.com/en/).

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Source: Copel - Companhia Parananaense de Energia