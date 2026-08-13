Norsk Hydro: Alunorte ramps up alumina production

Following the approval by Brazil's oil, natural gas and biofuels regulator ANP to become self-importer of gas, Alunorte has reached a temporary agreement with its gas supplier CELBA regarding terminal access. The refinery has consequently begun increasing alumina production.

The Alunorte refinery temporarily reduced alumina production as a contingency measure after CELBA notified Alunorte of disruptions to natural gas availability. Alunorte has reached an agreement with CELBA regarding temporary terminal access, while pursuing a long-term solution

With the agreement in place, alumina production at Alunorte is being ramped up to full capacity. Lost production during the period of reduced alumina production is estimated to be 100,000 to 120,000 tonnes.

Potential Q3 2026 financial impact for Bauxite & Alumina from the reduced production and purchasing gas at prices above the contract price may be USD 75 to 100 million

Investor contact:

Baard Erik Haugen

+47 92497191

Erik.Haugen@hydro.com

Valentina Gandolfi

+47 95882355

Valentina.Gandolfi@hydro.com

Media contact:

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act