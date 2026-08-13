

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study published in Nutrients found that adults with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) who ate raw tomatoes and tomato sauce every day for six weeks had a greater reduction in liver fat than people who avoided tomatoes.



The study, called the POMOSANO Study, was carried out in Italy. It included 79 adults aged 18 to 65 with MASLD. Their BMI was 30 or lower, meaning they were in the lean-to-overweight range. All participants had liver fat at the beginning of the study.



The participants were divided into two groups. The first group ate 200 grams of raw tomatoes (about one large or two medium tomatoes) and 50 grams of tomato sauce (about 3-4 tablespoons) every day for six weeks.



The second group avoided tomatoes during the same period. Both groups were given general healthy-diet advice and were asked to keep their normal lifestyle and exercise habits. Researchers measured liver fat before and after the six weeks and also checked liver health, blood sugar, cholesterol and other blood markers.



Notably, both groups had less liver fat at the end of the study, but the tomato group had a much larger reduction. Liver fat decreased by about 35 dB/m in the tomato group compared with 18 dB/m in the group that avoided tomatoes.



Importantly, the people who ate tomatoes did not lose significantly more weight. There were also no major differences between the groups in BMI, waist size, body fat, blood sugar, cholesterol, liver enzymes or inflammation, suggesting that the reduction in liver fat may have been linked specifically to eating tomatoes rather than to weight loss or other changes in health.



However, the researchers said that the findings are only an early indication. Larger and longer studies are needed to confirm the results and find out whether eating tomatoes can provide meaningful long-term benefits for people with MASLD.



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