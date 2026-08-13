Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI Appoints IP Industry Pioneer Dean Becker as Chief Licensing Officer

Veteran patent dealmaker with more than $11 billion in completed intellectual property transactions to lead licensing and monetization of the Company's patented Data Science and Acoustic Science portfolios

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization technologies, today announced the appointment of Dean Becker as Chief Licensing Officer, with executive responsibility for the licensing, valuation, and monetization of the Company's global intellectual property portfolio. Mr. Becker's appointment is effective immediately.

Mr. Becker is widely recognized as a pioneer of the modern intellectual property marketplace and has completed billions in intellectual property-based transactions over a career spanning more than 30 years. He created the Ocean Tomo patent auction business and sold it to ICAP plc, at the time a FTSE 100 company and the world's largest inter-dealer broker, and went on to serve for a decade as CEO of ICAP Ocean Tomo Auctions, ICAP Patent Brokerage, ICAP IP, and ICAP Media. Under his leadership, ICAP Patent Brokerage became the world's largest intellectual property brokerage and patent auction firm, closing record-setting transactions across cloud computing, social networking, smart cards, and consumer electronics.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Becker founded 422 Inc., an innovative wireless directory assistance service, and served as Chairman and CEO of eWireless, a patent-based abbreviated dial service operating across all major wireless carriers. He also served as Chairman and CEO of Becker Beeper until its acquisition by Arch Telecommunications, and has served as Vice Chairman of the ROKiT Group. His experience includes principal roles in venture capital and private equity-funded transactions with a focus on the telecommunications industry.

"Datavault AI is exactly the kind of company the intellectual property market was built for: a true technology licensing business with foundational patents across data science and acoustics," said Dean Becker, Chief Licensing Officer of Datavault AI. "I have spent my career proving that intangible assets can be valued, traded, and monetized at scale, and I look forward to putting that experience to work building durable licensing revenue for Datavault AI and its shareholders."

As Chief Licensing Officer, Mr. Becker will lead licensing, enforcement strategy, and IP-driven revenue programs across both of the Company's divisions. In the Data Science Division, his mandate includes the Information Data Exchange (IDE), the Company's DataScore and DataValue agents, and its Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization technologies. In the Acoustic Science Division, he will direct licensing of the Company's WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies, which cover foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission, audio timing, synchronization, and data-over-sound applications.

"Dean is one of the most accomplished dealmakers in the history of the intellectual property marketplace, and there is no one better suited to lead licensing at a technology licensing company," said Nathaniel T. Bradley , CEO of Datavault AI. "Datavault AI owns patented platforms that define how data is valued, tokenized, and monetized, and Dean's arrival puts the industry's leading patent broker at the center of that strategy. His record of building entirely new markets for intangible assets aligns directly with our mission of unlocking the value of data and intellectual property for our customers and shareholders."

The appointment reinforces Datavault AI's identity as a technology licensing company whose patented, secure platforms are designed to redefine how data is managed, valued, and monetized. Mr. Becker will work alongside the Company's executive team to expand licensing programs, structure new intellectual property transactions, and extend the reach of the Company's patent portfolio into additional industries and geographies.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, asset valuation, and monetization in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless high-definition sound transmission technologies, with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multichannel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at https://dvlt.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, statements regarding the expected contributions of Mr. Becker to the Company's licensing strategy, the anticipated expansion of the Company's intellectual property licensing, enforcement, and monetization programs, the projected growth of licensing revenue across the Company's Data Science and Acoustic Science divisions, and the Company's plans to extend its patent portfolio into additional industries and geographies, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to attract, integrate, and retain key executives; the Company's ability to execute its intellectual property licensing and monetization strategy; the timing and outcome of licensing negotiations and enforcement activities; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments it may make.

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Media Contact

marketing@dvlt.ai

Investor Contact

Edward Barger

VP, Investor Relations

ir@dvlt.ai

SOURCE: Datavault AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/datavault-ai-appoints-ip-industry-pioneer-dean-becker-as-chief-licens-1207143