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WKN: A413D6 | ISIN: US65250K1051 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.08.26 | 21:59
9,510 US-Dollar
+7,34 % +0,650
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NEWSMAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
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NEWSMAX INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2026 22:14 Uhr
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Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Company Reports Record Quarterly Revenues of $54.1 million, a 16.5% Year-Over-Year Increase

Broadcast Revenues Increase to $45.8 million, a 20.5% Increase Year-Over-Year

Company Reports Net Income of $2.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million, Its First Profitable Quarter as a Public Company

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Business and Operational Highlights

  • Delivered second quarter audience reach of 26.9 million total viewers, up 4% year-over-year and the highest second quarter total reach in the past four years, including 11.3 million Adults 35-64, reinforcing Newsmax's position as the fourth highest-rated cable news channel and #2 in cable news audience engagement among Adults 35-64.

  • Continued to strengthen the Company's multi-platform audience ecosystem, with total social media followers rising to 26.2 million as of June 30, 2026.

  • Entered into the Company's first major AI content partnership, a multi-year partnership with Meta that puts Newsmax content across Meta's apps and devices, reflecting a broader strategy of licensing content to leading AI technology companies.

  • Achieved exceptional growth in our international licensing business, with multiple brand content licenses signed this year and related licensing revenues expected to increase 344% year-over-year to approximately $16 million in 2026, including the Q2 launch of the Newsmax Poland channel with longtime partner Telekom Serbia, all strengthening the Newsmax brand, which reaches more than 100 countries worldwide.

Management Commentary

"This was a milestone quarter for Newsmax. We delivered record revenues and our first quarterly net income since becoming a public company, led by strong growth in affiliate fees and licensing, our highest-margin revenue streams," said Christopher Ruddy, Chief Executive Officer of Newsmax. "Halfway through the year, we continue to execute on our growth strategy. With the majority of one-time costs of becoming a public company largely behind us, the value creation opportunities of our multi-platform model are showing positive results."

Ruddy continued, "We are still in strategic investment mode, and that will not change. We continue to invest in content and streaming, while our licensing strategy is growing rapidly, domestically with AI deals like the one we completed with Meta, and internationally with media partners licensing our brand and content. Our strategy is to maximize these relationships to license the Newsmax brand and launch local channels in foreign markets, a model that requires minimal capital from us. We are also staying at the forefront of emerging technology, and our recently announced AI partnership will help us meet viewers wherever they consume content. The market for center right news is huge with limited options and significant whitespace to grow, increase monetization and deliver sustainable, long-term growth for our shareholders."

"Our second quarter results demonstrate the operating leverage we are building across the business, with net income of $2.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million," commented Darryle Burnham, Chief Financial Officer of Newsmax. "The improvement in our revenue mix, combined with the operating discipline we have established in our second year as a public company, allowed strong top-line growth to flow through to the bottom line. We will continue to invest in content, distribution and OTT initiatives that support long-term growth, and with a strong balance sheet, no debt and a disciplined approach to capital allocation, we are reiterating our full-year revenue guidance and remain focused on sustainable, long-term shareholder value."

Financial Results:
Revenue by Segment by Component Table (unaudited):

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

$ Change

% Change

Broadcasting

Advertising

$

24.4

$

26.2

$

(1.8

)

(7.0

)%

Affiliate fee

13.4

7.3

6.0

81.9

%

Subscription

3.5

3.8

(0.3

)

(7.9

)%

Licensing

4.6

0.7

3.9

563.5

%

Total Broadcasting revenues

$

45.8

$

38.0

$

7.8

20.5

%

Digital

Advertising

$

4.4

$

3.6

$

0.8

21.3

%

Subscription

2.8

3.2

(0.4

)

(12.2

)%

Product sales

1.1

1.6

(0.5

)

(31.7

)%

Total Digital revenues

$

8.3

$

8.4

$

(0.1

)

(1.3

)%

Total Revenues

$

54.1

$

46.4

$

7.7

16.5

%

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

  • Newsmax reported record total quarterly revenues of $54.1 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, representing a 16.5% year-over-year increase and the highest quarterly revenues in the Company's history.

  • Total broadcasting revenues grew 20.5% year-over year to $45.8 million for the second quarter of 2026. This was driven by an increase in affiliate fee revenue attributed to new contractual relationships and rate increases that took effect in late 2025 and 2026, as well as expanded international licensing agreements.

  • Newsmax reported a quarterly net income of $2.9 million, or $0.02 per share, the Company's first quarterly net income since becoming a public company, as compared to a net loss of $(75.2) million reported in same quarter in the prior year. The improvement was primarily driven by higher total revenue, improved operating efficiency and the absence of legal settlement expenses recorded in the prior-year period.

  • Quarterly adjusted EBITDA was $5.7 million, the Company's highest as a public company and an improvement of $9.5 million from $(3.8) million reported in the same quarter last year, primarily due to growth in high-margin affiliate fee and licensing revenue and lower general and administrative expenses, partially offset by continued investment in programming, production and OTT initiatives. See reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA below.

  • The Company ended the quarter with $128.3 million in cash and short-term investments. Cash and cash equivalents were $25.9 million and short-term investments were $102.4 million.

The Company is reiterating its previously issued full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $212 million to $216 million, representing 13% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 50 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches over 26 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

For more information, please visit Investor Relations | Newsmax Inc.

Investor Contacts

Newsmax Investor Relations
ir@newsmax.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. From time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those that are not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements discussed in this communication and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Newsmax does not guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and we do not intend to do so. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors, including but not limited to changes in domestic and global general economic and macro-economic conditions and the volatility of the price of Common Stock that may result from, among other things, comments by securities analysts or other third parties, including blogs, articles, message boards and social and other media, large shareholders exiting their position in our Common Stock, any negative public perception of us, sales of shares previously registered for resale, or other uncertainties and the factors set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in Newsmax's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and other filings Newsmax makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein.

USE AND DEFINITION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a financial measure that has not been prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP"). This financial measure is Adjusted EBITDA.

Non-GAAP financial measures are used to supplement the financial information presented on a U.S. GAAP basis and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the relevant U.S. GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with information presented on a U.S. GAAP basis. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA1 is defined as revenues less cost of revenues and general and administrative expenses and does not include depreciation, amortization related to the incremental costs to obtain a contract, interest expense, net, impairment charges, unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, stock-based compensation, other corporate matters (consisting primarily of certain litigation expenses, and related fees, for specific legal proceedings that the Company has determined are infrequent and unusual in terms of their magnitude), other, net, and income tax expense.

You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment used in calculating our non-GAAP financial measure and the reasons we consider our non-GAAP financial measure appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measure, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in our presentation. Our non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Our presentation of our non-GAAP financial measure should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to other companies. Please see a historical reconciliation of this measure to the most comparable GAAP measure presented in our consolidated financial statements below.

NEWSMAX INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

June 30,
2026

December 31,
2025

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

25,883,741

$

20,433,021

Funds held in escrow

20,000,000

20,000,000

Investments

102,416,053

110,895,693

Accounts receivable, net

41,380,698

33,414,435

Inventories, net

1,900,448

2,027,168

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,101,943

8,690,490

Total current assets

201,682,883

195,460,807

Property and equipment, net

7,079,941

6,264,885

Right of use assets

11,250,654

8,823,716

Other assets

10,266,246

9,293,670

Funds held in escrow

-

20,000,000

Total assets

$

230,279,724

$

239,843,078

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

18,120,197

$

16,770,777

Accrued expenses

16,203,731

14,894,949

Deferred revenue

11,259,473

12,599,119

Lease liability

4,265,645

4,062,971

Settlement liability

28,231,170

26,487,028

Share repurchase liability

6,461,320

6,461,320

Total current liabilities

84,541,536

81,276,164

Long-term liabilities:

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

2,836,823

3,148,945

Lease liability, net of current portion

7,313,038

5,292,095

Other long-term liabilities

3,641,667

925,000

Settlement liability, net of current portion

18,764,207

43,152,322

Total liabilities

117,097,271

133,794,526

Stockholders' equity

Class A common stock, 0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 39,239,297 shares issued and
outstanding at par as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; Class B common stock, 0.001 par
value; 940,000,000 shares authorized 89,921,348 and 89,889,822 shares issued and outstanding at
June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

129,161

129,129

Additional paid-in capital

440,150,435

433,325,830

Accumulated other comprehensive income

94,548

464,365

Accumulated deficit

(327,191,691

)

(327,870,772

)

Total stockholders' equity

113,182,453

106,048,552

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

230,279,724

$

239,843,078

NEWSMAX INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues:

Service revenue

$

53,052,444

$

44,884,207

$

103,199,226

$

88,619,547

Product revenue

1,063,041

1,555,537

2,574,750

3,121,904

Total revenues

54,115,485

46,439,744

105,773,976

91,741,451

Cost of services

30,006,022

27,758,685

60,767,493

52,407,148

Cost of products sold

775,759

1,039,298

1,744,051

2,230,404

Gross profit

23,333,704

17,641,761

43,262,432

37,103,899

General and administrative expenses:

Personnel costs

8,873,996

8,614,761

17,922,630

16,628,178

Advertising costs

3,928,215

5,941,417

9,290,213

10,359,871

Depreciation

525,142

734,590

1,091,961

1,471,465

Other corporate matters

-

68,437,098

-

78,104,701

Other

8,701,407

10,319,344

18,121,768

18,517,912

Total general and administrative expenses

22,028,760

94,047,210

46,426,572

125,082,127

Income (loss) from operations

1,304,944

(76,405,449

)

(3,164,140

)

(87,978,228

)

Other income (expense), net:

Interest and dividend income

1,310,328

1,802,054

2,654,140

2,856,340

Interest expense

(1,664

)

(7,456

)

(4,614

)

(13,511

)

Realized gain on marketable securities

327,476

-

327,476

-

Unrealized gain on marketable securities

271,965

(500,736

)

1,250,876

1,084,844

Other, net

(345,758

)

(54,342

)

(384,657

)

(8,342,898

)

Total other income (expense), net

1,562,347

1,239,520

3,843,221

(4,415,225

)

Net income (loss) before income taxes

2,867,291

(75,165,929

)

679,081

(92,393,453

)

Income tax expense

-

9,693

-

14,693

Net income (loss)

$

2,867,291

$

(75,175,622

)

$

679,081

$

(92,408,146

)

Other comprehensive income:

Unrealized (loss) gain on available for sale debt investments, net of income tax

(128,768

)

446,778

(369,817

)

929,169

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

2,738,523

$

(74,728,844

)

$

309,264

$

(91,478,977

)

Weighted average common stock outstanding

Basic

128,508,173

128,333,356

128,499,931

86,938,585

Diluted

129,285,724

128,333,356

129,267,846

86,938,585

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders

Basic

$

0.02

$

(0.59

)

$

0.01

$

(1.12

)

Diluted

$

0.02

$

(0.59

)

$

0.01

$

(1.12

)

NEWSMAX INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
(Unaudited)

2026

2026

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

679,081

$

(92,408,146

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

3,051,701

3,089,126

Stock-based compensation

6,674,202

4,994,794

Change in fair value of warrant liability

-

1,824,179

Change in fair value of derivative liability

-

6,104,230

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

184,140

(266,076

)

Realized gain on marketable securities

(327,476

)

-

Unrealized gain on marketable securities

(1,105,518

)

(1,084,844

)

Lease expense

1,898,771

1,788,532

Non-cash expense related to SEPA Agreement

-

500,000

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(8,150,403

)

(1,021,463

)

Inventory

126,720

151,745

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,411,453

)

(1,226,532

)

Funds released from escrow

20,000,000

-

Other asset

(2,932,316

)

(1,201,125

)

Security deposits

-

11,107

Accounts payable

918,221

314,683

Accrued expenses

1,308,782

(2,530,837

)

Lease liabilities

(2,102,092

)

(1,921,948

)

Settlement liability

(22,643,973

)

44,984,790

Other long-term liabilities

2,716,667

1,000,000

Deferred revenue

(1,651,768

)

(2,050,078

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(2,766,713

)

(38,947,863

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of investments

(2,531,294

)

(131,727,862

)

Proceeds from maturity of investments

9,735,553

28,000,000

Sale of investments

2,338,557

-

Purchase of property and equipment

(1,379,821

)

(689,460

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

8,162,996

(104,417,322

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred stock, net

-

80,742,222

Proceeds from issuance of common stock IPO, net

-

66,659,453

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

150,435

6,707,723

Proceeds from additional stock issuance

-

65,000

Payment of dividend

-

(915,067

)

Principal payment under finance lease obligation

(95,997

)

(104,995

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

54,438

153,154,337

Net change in cash

5,450,720

9,789,152

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning

20,433,021

24,052,887

Cash and cash equivalents - ending

$

25,883,741

$

33,842,039

NEWSMAX INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
(Unaudited)

2026

2025

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$

4,102,295

$

28,391

Interest paid

$

-

$

1,829

Non-cash investing transactions:

Property and equipment acquired through accounts payable:

$

431,199

$

743,485

Non-cash financing activities:

Common stock issuance costs reclassified from prepaid expenses

$

-

$

(1,798,989

)

Issuance of warrants in connection with the issuance of convertible stock

$

-

$

1,144,976

Accrued dividends payable

$

-

$

38,320

IPO funds receivable in escrow

$

-

$

34,500

NEWSMAX INC.
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
(Unaudited)

2026

2025

Net income (loss)

$

2,867,291

$

(75,175,622

)

Add

Depreciation

525,142

734,590

Amortization

238,799

49,906

Interest, net

(1,308,664

)

(1,794,598

)

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities

(271,965

)

500,736

Stock-based compensation

3,318,835

3,417,686

Other corporate matters2

-

68,437,098

Other, net3

345,758

54,342

Income tax expense

-

9,693

Adjusted EBITDA4

$

5,715,196

$

(3,766,169

)

1The Company compensates for limitations of the adjusted EBITDA measure by prominently disclosing GAAP net income (loss), which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and providing investors with a reconciliation from GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA.

2Comprised of certain litigation expenses, and related fees, for specific legal proceedings that we have determined are infrequent and unusual in terms of their magnitude.

3Comprised of miscellaneous items such as derivative adjustments, income tax credits, and unrealized gains on securities

4For a discussion of Adjusted EBITDA, see "Use and Definition of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

SOURCE: Newsmax Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/newsmax-announces-second-quarter-2026-financial-results-1206853

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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