Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI Announces Debt Settlement and Provides Additional Details of Previously Announced Consulting Agreement With Aktien Media Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI) (the "Company" or "Predictiv AI") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to settle an aggregate of $298,272 of indebtedness owing to certain creditors of the Company through the issuance of an aggregate of 2,485,606 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.12 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement"). All securities issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

An insider of the Company is participating in the Debt Settlement and is a "related party" of the Company within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). As a result, the issuance of 475,000 Common Shares pursuant to the Debt Settlement constitutes a "related party transaction" for the purposes of MI 61-101 (the "Related Party Issuance"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, in respect of the Related Party Issuance, as neither the fair market value of the Common Shares to be issued in connection with the Related Party Issuance, nor the indebtedness being settled through such issuance, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

Consulting Services Agreement with Aktien Media Inc.

As announced on August 6, 2026, the Company has entered into a consulting services agreement dated July 30, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Aktien Media Inc. ("Aktien"), pursuant to which the Company has engaged Aktien to provide internet advertising and market awareness services focused on increasing awareness of the Company among European investors, and particularly German investors. Under the Agreement, Aktien will disseminate publicly available information and news regarding the Company through internet channels, including EQS News (www.eqs.com) and Aktien's website (www.aktienmedia.de), and will arrange for digital advertising on German investor-focused websites, such as www.ariva.de and www.wallstreet-online.de. Aktien's engagement under the Agreement commenced on August 7, 2026 and is for an initial term of three months, ending on November 7, 2026, unless extended by mutual agreement of the Company and Aktien. As consideration for Aktien's services under the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay Aktien a cash fee of 5,000 euros plus applicable taxes per month, representing aggregate compensation of 15,000 euros plus applicable taxes for the initial three-month term of the Agreement. The compensation payable under the Agreement does not include any options, warrants or other rights to acquire securities of the Company, and Aktien is at arm's length to the Company.

Contact Information for Aktien

Contact: Aras Rashid, President

Business Address: Salamancapad 315, 3584 DX Utrecht, Netherlands

Email Address: A.rashid@aktienmedia.de

Phone Number: +31 6 28 67 69 59

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company focused on developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat, and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows.

Contact Information for Predictiv AI Inc.

Suman Pushparajah

Chief Executive Officer & Director

416-388-8886

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, relating to the business of the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies, and outlook of the Company. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "foresee," "could," "intend," "plan," "seek," "may" and "should" and similar expressions. In particular, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements referring to the completion of the Debt Conversion and the provision of services under the Agreement with Aktien.

Although the Company believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable expectations, forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Debt Settlement may not be completed, whether in whole or in part, or on the terms currently contemplated; the risk that the promotional activities under the Agreement may not be completed as contemplated or that, even if completed, such activities may not be successful; the Company's ability to execute on its business plan and growth initiatives; general economic and market conditions; and other risks applicable to the Company's business and the markets in which it operates.

The foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect future results. Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully and to not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Predictiv AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/predictiv-ai-announces-debt-settlement-and-provides-additional-de-1206988