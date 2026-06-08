Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), a provider of consumer heart monitoring, remote patient monitoring and medical electrocardiogram ("ECG") software solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic collaboration, joint development and intellectual property agreement with Predictiv AI Inc. ("Predictiv AI") of North York, Ontario.

The agreement establishes a framework under which the companies may identify, assess and, where mutually approved, pursue specific projects involving healthcare software, medical software, artificial intelligence, automated analytics, remote patient monitoring, clinical decision support, biosignal interpretation, predictive analytics, workflow optimization and software as a medical device applications.

Under the collaboration framework, Predictiv AI is expected to contribute capabilities in artificial intelligence, telemetry aggregation, data intelligence and predictive analytics, while CardioComm is expected to contribute its proprietary medical software, ECG management technologies, regulatory experience, quality system expertise and commercialization experience applicable to medical devices and medical software.

The agreement is structured to preserve each company's existing intellectual property, prior art, confidential information and proprietary technologies, while setting out procedures for the ownership, protection and use of any intellectual property that may be jointly developed under approved projects. Specific projects, deliverables, budgets, timelines, regulatory activities and commercialization commitments will require separately approved written project schedules or definitive agreements.

For any project that may involve regulated medical software, software as a medical device, clinical workflows or medical device-related deliverables, CardioComm will retain final decision-making authority over quality, regulatory, validation, cybersecurity, information security and release-related matters, including compliance with CardioComm's ISO 13485 quality management system and ISO 27001 information security requirements.

The areas of potential collaboration include AI-enabled remote patient monitoring, automated ECG and biosignal interpretation, multi-parameter data fusion, clinical workflow automation, event prioritization, triage support, predictive analytics and regulated software applications. The parties also expect to evaluate opportunities intended to support healthcare providers in reviewing medical data more efficiently and identifying clinically relevant events.

In connection with the collaboration agreement, the Company notes that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Etienne Grima, also serves as a director of Predictiv AI. Mr. Grima disclosed his interest in the matter and did not participate in the Board's consideration or approval of the agreement. Any future project-specific commercial terms are expected to be addressed separately through written project schedules or definitive agreements, as applicable.

To learn more about CardioComm's products and for further updates please visit the Company's websites at www.cardiocommsolutions.com and www.theheartcheck.com.

About CardioComm Solutions, Inc.

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare technology company focused on the development of medical software, remote patient monitoring solutions, and data management platforms for the collection, analysis, and reporting of cardiac and related physiological data. The Company's technologies support patients, physicians, and healthcare organizations through clinically relevant, connected digital health solutions. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485 and ISO 27001 certifications, is HIPAA compliant and holds medical device clearances and sales licenses from the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company focused on developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat, and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit www.predictiv.ai

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CardioComm Solutions and certain of the plans and objectives of CardioComm Solutions with respect to these items. Such statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

In evaluating these statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained in this release other than as required by applicable laws, including without limitation, Section 5.8(2) of National Instrument 51-102 (Continuous Disclosure Obligations).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300503

Source: CardioComm Solutions, Inc.