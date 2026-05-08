Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), a leader in consumer heart monitoring, remote patient monitoring, and medical electrocardiogram ("ECG") software solutions, announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").

Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the SAR pilot program:

Interim Period: The Company will be exempt from filing an interim financial report and related Management's Discussion & Analysis for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2026 and the third quarter (Q3) ending September 30, 2026; and

Ongoing Reporting: CardioComm will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31, 2026) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30, 2026).

The Company confirms it meets the SAR pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million as shown on its most recently filed audited annual financial statements, having been a reporting issuer in at least one jurisdiction of Canada for 12 months or more, and having filed all required periodic and timely disclosure documents under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About CardioComm Solutions, Inc.

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare technology company focused on the development of medical software, remote patient monitoring solutions, and data management platforms for the collection, analysis, and reporting of cardiac and related physiological data. The Company's technologies support patients, physicians, and healthcare organizations through clinically relevant, connected digital health solutions. CardioComm has earned the ISO 13485 and ISO 27001 certifications, is HIPAA compliant and holds medical device clearances and sales licenses from the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CardioComm and certain of the plans and objectives of CardioComm with respect to these items. Such statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

In evaluating these statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained in this release other than as required by applicable laws, including without limitation, Section 5.8(2) of National Instrument 51-102 (Continuous Disclosure Obligations).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296712

Source: CardioComm Solutions, Inc.