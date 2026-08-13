

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthropic has begun holding preliminary meetings with prospective investors ahead of a potentially major initial public offering, although the discussions have not yet included specific financial results or a target valuation.



Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao is leading the meetings, where the artificial intelligence company has focused on its Claude AI models, Claude Code coding assistant, enterprise business, management team and product development record.



Anthropic confidentially filed its IPO prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission in June but has not provided a timeline for a public listing. The company said in May that its annualised revenue run rate had reached $47 billion, compared with about $10 billion in revenue for all of 2025.



Some investors believe Anthropic could eventually seek a valuation of $2 trillion or more, although the figure is based on their own estimates and does not represent an official company target. Anthropic was most recently valued at $965 billion following its latest funding round.



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